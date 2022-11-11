‘Warrior Nun’: Where You’ve Seen Adriel Actor William Miller Before

TL;DR:

Actor William Miller plays the villain Adriel in Warrior Nun Seasons 1 and 2.

Viewers may recognize Miller from shows like The 100 and Lady of Steel.

Netflix hasn’t renewed Warrior Nun for season 3, and we don’t know if Adriel will be back.

William Miller as Adriel in ‘Warrior Nun’ | Maria Heras/Netflix

Warrior Nun Season 2 has made its debut on Netflix, and the new episodes see the Order of the Cruciform Sword dealing with the threat Ava (Alba Baptista) unleashed in season 1: Adriel. The first outing revealed that Adriel wasn’t the angel legend claimed, but a demon posing as one. And he serves as the primary villain of Warrior Nun Season 2. William Miller plays the antagonist in both outings, but where might Warrior Nun fans have seen the actor before?

William Miller plays the villain in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

That’s right, actor William Miller returns as Adriel in Warrior Nun Season 2. He puts on a far more flashy performance this time around, parading openly as the show’s villain instead of pulling strings from afar. Following his escape from his prison, Adriel begins building a religious cult with himself at the center. His brainwashed followers are happy to do his bidding. He corrupts much of the Church, and he even brings Lilith (Lorena Andrea) and Kristian (Peter De Jersey) to his side for a time.

Needless to say, Adriel is a force to be reckoned with in Warrior Nun Season 2. His charismatic demeanor and ruthless attitude make him a compelling villain, and Miller captures both aspects of the character with ease. And with the actor receiving so much more screen time in season 2, fans may find themselves wondering where they’ve seen him before. He’s starred in a few other well-known projects, including a popular CW series.

Where you’ve seen Adriel actor William Miller before

Warrior Nun fans wondering where they’ve seen Adriel actor William Miller before can choose from a variety of projects. According to IMDb, Miller’s acting career goes back to 2002. He’s starred in a number of shows and films, some more well-known than others. Two of his recent projects that many will recognize are Lady of Steel and The 100.

Lady of Steel is a telenovela that premiered in 2014, following a widow who finds herself whisked into the world of drug trafficking. Miller played Acasio Martínez ‘El Teca’ from 2018 to 2019, appearing in a total of 68 episodes.

Miller also portrayed the villain Paxtron McCreary in The 100 Season 5 on The CW. McCreary comes down to Earth with Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Miličević) and her band of prisoners. The character is just as vicious as Adriel at his worst, giving Miller prior experience playing the bad guy.

In addition to Lady of Steel and The 100, Miller has also appeared in projects like the 2018 film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote and the thriller series Above Suspicion.

After his impressive performance in Warrior Nun Season 2, the actor may pick up even more roles going forward. But will we see him return to the Netflix series? That much is unclear.

Spoilers ahead for the Warrior Nun Season 2 finale, “Jeremiah 29:13.”

Will Adriel return in ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3?

While William Miller does a bang-up job of depicting Adriel in Warrior Nun Season 2, it’s unclear if we’ll see the actor again after the finale. For one, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Warrior Nun for season 3. But even if the streamer does green-light more episodes, Adriel’s fate at the end of season 2 looks grim.

With Ava summoning Tarasks to destroy the demon in front of her, it’s unlikely Adriel will return for more episodes — though, admittedly, not impossible. It’s not difficult to defy death in a show like Warrior Nun, and we’ve seen other characters do it before.

Still, Adriel burns up and explodes during his final moments on-screen. And with his followers freed from his brainwashing, it would appear his death is legitimate. Whether it’s limited to one realm is another story. We’ll have to wait to see if his death sticks, but there’s a good chance it will, especially if the series decides to bring in another Big Bad.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

