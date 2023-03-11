Was the Release Date of ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Just Leaked?

HBO Max announced the renewal of season 2 of And Just Like That… in March 2022. Since then, the streaming service provider has remained tight-lipped about the series. Michael Patrick King has been a bit freer with information, though. The famed showrunner accurately predicted when the series would begin filming, and another executive producer offered a timeline placing the final filming days in March 2023. King also suggested fans would be seeing season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot in the summer. If a quick Google search offers some insider information, season 2 will air before summer officially begins.

Google seems to think ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 will be released in May

The cast of And Just Like That… has been hard at work filming the show’s sophomore season. Fans have been watching from afar, waiting for a release date. Michael Patrick King told Variety that a Summer 2023 release seemed likely. While King has been accurate with his information thus far, there is some hope that season 2 will be happening sooner than that.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker | James Devaney/GC Images

When you Google And Just Like That… the search engine has some information to share. According to a quick search, season 2 of And Just Like That… was released on May 3, 2022. So, obviously, that data was incorrect. The cast had yet to start filming. Is May 3, 2023, a possible release date, though? Reddit users note that at least one outlet has suggested that May 3, 2023, will be the official release date of season 2.

‘And Just Like That….’ season 2 | Google

While we’d be happy to welcome Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte back into our homes in less than two months, nothing is official. HBO Max hasn’t announced an official release date or dropped a trailer. We’ll be here when it does happen, though.

What we know about season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ so far

While Google has May 3 set as the release date of And Just Like That… season 2, HBO Max still has not officially announced when the season will drop. However, information about what is to come has been pouring in while the cast films around New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Gotham/GC Images

Season 1 of the series focused heavily on Carrie Bradshaw dealing with the death of her beloved husband. The storyline gave the season a decidedly gloomy feel. So much so that it felt completely disconnected from the original series. The show’s second season promises to more closely mimic the style of the original series, according to Sarah Jessica Parker, one of the show’s main stars. Parker told Extra that season 2 would be fun and familiar.

We know that romance will also be in the air for Carrie in season 2. Parker has been filming with John Corbett, the actor who portrayed Aidan Shaw in the original series, for weeks, and they looked awfully cozy. We expect to see some drama, too.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ in July 2021 in New York City | James Devaney/GC Images

Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz looked unhappy in the spy shots captured of the formally hot and heavy pair. Miranda and Che have yet to appear in many scenes together; at least, they haven’t filmed scenes publicly. So far, we have yet to learn much about Charlotte York’s season 2 storyline.