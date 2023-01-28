Watch Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Without a Subscription to HBO or HBO Max

HBO‘s The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey based on the PlayStation game of the same name. Learn how to keep up with Joel and Ellie in new episodes of The Last of Us without a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Here’s how to stream the HBO Max series for free.

‘The Last of Us’ episode release time is 9 p.m. ET

New episodes of The Last of Us release weekly on Sundays. HBO subscribers can tune in to the HBO channel at 9 p.m. ET or view new episodes of The Last of Us by logging in to the HBO Max streaming platform.

The Last of Us Episode 3 comes out at the same time as previous episodes — 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are the release dates for the rest of season 1:

Episode 4: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Sunday, Mar. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 9: Sunday, Mar. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Stream ‘The Last of Us’ free through Your Movies

If you don’t subscribe to HBO or HBO Max, there are still a few other ways you can watch The Last of Us for free. Your Movies has episodes of The Last of Us available to stream, but you have to complete a survey to verify you’re a human first.

In some cases, you can watch The Last of Us online for free when you sign up for Hulu or HBO Max through Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. Both platforms offer free seven-day trials, so if you can hold off until all nine episodes of The Last of Us come out, you can binge-watch them all.

If you’re already a subscriber to Amazon Prime, you may have access to a 30-day trial of HBO Max through your subscription. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video for $9 monthly as a standalone service. AT&T subscribers might also have access to HBO Max for free with select wireless, Internet, and TV plans.

The first episode of ‘The Last of Us’ is free on Sky TV for viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland

If you’re in the United Kingdom or Ireland, Sky and the streaming service NOW released the entire feature-length first episode on the Sky TV YouTube channel. See the start of Joel and Ellie’s journey here. New episodes of The Last of Us will launch on Sky Atlantic at 2 a.m. GMT every Monday and be available on demand thereafter.

Watch new episodes of The Last of Us Sundays on HBO or HBO Max or through one of these free streaming options.