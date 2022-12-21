Where to Watch ‘Gilligan’s Island’ in 2023

Gilligan’s Island is a beloved TV classic. From 1964 to 1967, it was a popular series on the CBS network. In every episode, fans watch the humorous antics of their favorite stranded castaways. So how can you watch this classic sitcom?

Gilligan’s Island stars Bob Denver and Alan Hale. Jr I CBS via Getty Images

How to watch ‘Gilligan’s Island’ in 2023?

A comedy about seven castaways from different backgrounds seemed outrageous, but it became an iconic TV series. Gilligan’s Island captured the hearts of fans during its three-year run on CBS. Every week, fans tuned in to see how first mate Gilligan (Bob Denver) would screw up the group’s rescue attempt.

Like many shows from that era, Gilligan’s Island earned its spot in TV and pop culture history. Nearly 60 years after its premiere, the sitcom is still a beloved classic that fans still love. There are many ways for loyal fans to watch the series.

It currently airs in syndication on IFC and the Sundance channel. For people who don’t have cable, the show can be viewed via streaming services such as Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Philo, and Vudu.

The show was almost renewed for a fourth season

Gilligan’s Island premiered on Sept. 26, 1964, and became an instant hit for CBS. The show went through various lineup rotations and, by Season 3, was part of the Monday schedule. The Season 3 finale aired on Apr. 17, 1967, and little did the cat, crew, and fans know that would be the end of the series.

According to IMDB.com, CBS initially planned to renew the sitcom for a fourth season. The plan was to cancel Gunsmoke in favor of the comedy. However, Babe Paley, wife of network president William S. Paley was a fan of Gunsmoke and demanded it be saved. As a result, Gilligan’s Island was canceled, and Gunsmoke was moved to the sitcom’s timeslot.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ had many film and TV spinoffs

Although fans were robbed of a fourth season, they watched the castaways return for several spinoffs and made-for-TV films. The 1978 movie Rescue from Gilligan’s Island had the group finally saved, only to end up back on the island at the end. The film’s sequels later showed Mr. and Mrs. Howell (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer) and the castaways opening a resort on the island.

Aside from the films, the show also produced two animated spinoffs. The first was the 1970s cartoon The New Adventures of Gilligan. In 1982, the second cartoon, Gilligan’s Planet, premiered on CBS’ Saturday morning lineup. Most of the cast, except for Tina Louise, returned for the films and cartoons.

While the films are available for streaming, fans cat watch the cartoon on Google Play and Amazon Prime.