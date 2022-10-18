Watch the Music Video for ‘Heyy’ From Lil Baby’s New Album, ‘It’s Only Me’

Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby has risen to prominence at the turn of this decade, collaborating with the likes of Drake, Gunna, and Young Thug and making a name for himself as an emcee. In October 2022, he released his third studio album It’s Only Me, with its release preceded by the single “Heyy.”

Lil Baby | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lil Baby released a music video for his song ‘Heyy’

Ahead of It’s Only Me‘s release in October 2022, Lil Baby released a music video for the album’s single “Heyy.” In the visual, Baby counts stacks of cash before he’s eventually surrounded by clones of himself — and later, alligators.

“The way this man has grown since he first started is phenomenal,” one commenter remarked on the video.

“Baby just has a way of really showing he’s real and you just gotta respect that,” another said. “This deserves to be bumped in the car with speakers full blast.”

“Baby has been running the game for a while now,” another commenter wrote. “Seeing him grow to unmeasurable heights feels like a dream.”

He released his album ‘It’s Only Me’ in October 2022

Like other Atlanta rappers like Gucci Mane, Lil Baby is a prolific rapper. It’s Only Me is his third studio album, but he’s released ten projects overall since his debut mixtape Perfect Timing in 2017.

It’s Only Me contains fewer features than his previous albums, with guest appearances from the likes of Jeremih and Pooh Shiesty as well as Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Future.

His Atlanta upbringing informs his music

Lil Baby reflected on Atlanta’s history as a rap capital — and how it’s affected him since his childhood and his own music today — in an interview with The New York Times around It’s Only Me‘s release.

“Honestly, I think there’s something in the water,” he said of Atlanta’s ability to produce respected rappers. “It’s the upbringing, it’s the culture, it’s the things we see, the people we watched on TV. It’s a repeating cycle of greatness.”

He collaborated with Nicki Minaj on 2 songs in 2022

Lil Baby kicked off 2022 with a bang with not one, but two collaborations with superstar rapper Nicki Minaj: “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin'”. After the two songs’ release in February, Minaj took to Instagram Live to give her props to the rapper.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” she said. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that… Lil Baby, he might have… ummm… he might have got me!”

“The point is: Lil Baby went super duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it,” she continued. “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time.”

She also took the time to shout out his writing abilities.

“The way he pushed himself and his pen, I loved it,” Minaj said. “He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down to earth and sweet. All of that.”

