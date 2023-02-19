What to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, and Hulu the Week of Feb. 20, 2023

We’re back with another streaming guide of what shows to watch this week. From Netflix’s new releases to another new episode of The Last of Us, there’s a lot going on this week. Here’s what to tune into on your favorite streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Netflix Logo | Chesnot/Getty Images

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 and other Netflix shows to watch this week

Attention all Kooks and Pogues. After several long months, Outer Banks returns with 10 all-new episodes this week on Feb. 23. Find out what happens to the Pogues after settling onto a desert island they dubbed “Poguelandia” in the season 2 finale.

Here’s what other shows are coming to Netflix this week:

Summer Strike Season 1 — Feb. 20

Perfect Match Season 1, Episodes 105-108 — Feb. 21

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Feb. 22

Triptych Season 1 — Feb. 22

That Girl Lay Lay Season 2 — Feb. 23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Feb. 24

Married at First Sight Season 12 — Feb. 24

Oddballs Season 2 — Feb. 24

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) — Feb. 24

The Real World Season 12 — Feb. 24

Who Were We Running From Season 1 — Feb. 24

Disney+ shows to watch this week

Another episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres this week. Episode 210 “Retrieval” will drop on Feb. 22. Here’s what else to tune into on Disney+ this week:

To Catch a Smuggler Season 4 — Feb. 22

Ultimate Airport Dubai Seasons 1, 2, and 3 — Feb. 22

Black Travel Across America — Feb. 24

Blow Your Mind – Feb. 24

Eugene Levy’s travel show premieres on Apple TV+ this week

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy returns to television with the premiere of the Apple TV+ original series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy on Feb. 24. In the series, Levy will step out of his “comfort zone for a whirlwind tour of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations.”

Season 2 of Pretzel and the Puppies, the children’s series following the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies, also premieres on Feb. 24. Another episode of Shrinking also drops on Feb. 24 titled “Imposter Syndrome.”

Another episode of ‘The Last of Us’ airs on Sunday, Feb. 26

Episode 7 of The Last of Us is titled “Left Behind.” It will air Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode was written by TLOU co-creator Neil Druckmann and directed by Liza Johnson. Tune in Sunday night to see where Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey takes them next.

‘HIMYF’ and more to watch on Hulu this week

American Idol begins on Feb. 20 — tune in to see a new batch of talent in the 21st season of the ABC series. Plus, another episode of How I Met Your Father premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Here’s what else you can tune in to on Hulu this week:

The Company You Keep Season 1 — Feb. 20

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery — Feb. 23

Snowfall Season 6 — Feb. 23

Bruiser — Feb. 24

211 — Feb. 24

A Million Little Pieces — Feb. 24

Prisoners of the Sun — Feb. 24

The Reef: Stalked — Feb. 24

Spin Me Round — Feb. 24

Iron Mask — Feb. 24

The Book Thief — Feb. 24

Stream these shows and more this week.