Every week, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ come out with new movies and TV shows. These could be original content exclusive to the streaming service or licensed content that viewers are looking for. If you are looking for a movie to enjoy or a new TV series to binge, odds are one of these services has something you’re looking for. Here is what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ this weekend.

What to watch on Netflix this weekend

Look Both Ways

Aisha Dee as Cara, Lili Reinhart as Natalie | Felicia Graham/Netflix

Look Both Ways is a heartwarming rom-com directed by Wanuri Kahiu and starring Lili Reinhart. In the new Netflix movie, Reinhart plays Natalie, a woman who experiences two parallel timelines: one in which she becomes pregnant in college and moves back to her hometown and another where she doesn’t and moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career. In each timeline, Natalie experiences love and the challenges that come with trying to balance life and work. The movie also stars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, Nia Long, David Corenswet, Andrea Savage, and Luke Wilson.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

The story of Manti Te’o broke out of the world of college football and became national news. Te’o was a Notre Dame football superstar who inspired the sports community after revealing his grandmother and his girlfriend died on the same day. The only problem is that his girlfriend never existed. Te’o had been getting catfished by a woman named Naya Tuiasosopo who he had never met in person. The 2-part Netflix documentary dives deep into this story and reveals how Te’o and the spots media world got fooled.

What to watch on Hulu this weekend

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

If you enjoyed Winning Time on HBO, then you will most likely enjoy this new documentary on Hulu that provides a more accurate angle on the rise of the Lakers dynasty in the late 1970s and 1980s and how that winning legacy has continued to today. The documentary features interviews with Lakers legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

On the Count of Three

On the Count of Three is a dark comedy directed by and starring comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Carmichael stars alongside Christopher Abbott as two friends who decide to share one last day together after forming a suicide pact. As the day goes on, the two begin to find more reasons to live even if the day itself begins to get more chaotic. The movie also stars Tiffany Haddish, Henry Winkler, Lavell Crawford, and J.B. Smoove.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this weekend

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters is a new comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan and is a hybrid dark comedy and thriller. The series stars Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff as a pair of sisters who bond over the premature death of their parents set on the coast of Ireland. Bad Sisters also stars Claes Bang, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Darryl McCormack, and Brian Gleeson. The first two episodes premiere on August 19 and will have 10 episodes that premiere weekly.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Shows the Macabre Teen Fighting Bullies, Solving Murder and Fitting In