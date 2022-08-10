Watch Netflix’s Official ‘Do Revenge’ Trailer Starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke

A teenage girl on the path of vengeance can be more frightening than any monster or horror movie slasher. That is the premise of Netflix’s dark comedy, Do Revenge, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. The first trailer for Do Revenge was released, showing the mayhem that ensues when two girls are getting payback.

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke pull off the other person’s revenge plan

Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea | Kim Simms/Netflix

Do Revenge stars Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke. Mendes plays Drea, a high school teenager who appears to have it all, only for it to come crumbling down when her boyfriend betrays her. Hawke plays Eleanor, a new student who becomes an outcast due to an unfortunate rumor about her spreading. The two meet and decide to each get revenge on the other person’s enemy.

In addition to Hawke and Mendes, the Netflix comedy also stars Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, and Alisha Boe. It is the second directorial film for Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and is co-written by Celeste Ballard. The movie is a modern take on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train. Here is the official synopsis shared by Netflix:

“Drea is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Abrams). Eleanor is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.”

The first trailer for ‘Do Revenge’ shows Hawke and Mendes switching roles

The trailer for Do Revenge has the aesthetic of a regular teen comedy but with a darker tone. It satirizes modern teen culture, especially with Abrams’ character pandering to the masses with an inclusive club. Mendes has a more sinister side to her, while Hawke appears to be the skeptic of the two.

It’s unclear exactly how the two plan on getting their revenge, but there is plenty of action in the trailer, hinting that this plan will get out of control. The two also switch roles, Hawke transforming herself to appeal more to the popular crowd while Mendes does things she feels are beneath her. It’s a chaotic trailer that promises a different take on the teen-revenge comedy.

The movie will also be r-rated and features plenty of mature language and themes. Fans of films such as Mean Girls or 10 Things I Hate About You will have a blast with this one.

When does ‘Do Revenge’ premiere on Netflix?

Camila Mendes. Maya Hawke. Do Revenge.



Trailer Tuesday. ? ? pic.twitter.com/IQC6cOSm0i — Netflix (@netflix) August 4, 2022

Do Revenge is not going to theaters as it is a Netflix exclusive. Fans of Mendes and Hawke will be able to stream the movie this September. Do Revenge premieres on Netflix on Sept. 16, 2022.

