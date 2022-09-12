Where to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’, the Hulu Original Nominated for 10 Emmy Awards in 2022

Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy is nominated for 10 Emmys in 2022, so many people want to know where to stream the biopic about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape. Find out where to stream the limited series ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson in ‘Pam & Tommy’ | Erin Simkin/Hulu

‘Pam & Tommy’ is already among the 2022 Emmy winners

The Hulu series has already won the award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) at the 2022 Emmys. The makeup team behind transforming Lily James and Sebastian Stan won, but it wasn’t for the animatronic penis Stan has a conversation within the series.

Pam & Tommy is also up for the following categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Period and/or Hairstyling

Sebastian Stan for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lily James for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Tune in to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what other categories Pam & Tommy wins.

Stream ‘Pam & Tommy’ on Hulu

The eight-episode limited series is available exclusively on Hulu, which means you won’t be able to stream it unless you’re a subscriber. If you do have a Hulu account, you can watch Pam & Tommy on the Hulu app through or using the Roku Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and similar streaming devices.

For reference, here’s the episode guide to Pam & Tommy:

“Drilling and Pounding” “I Love You, Tommy” “Jane Fonda” “The Master Beta” “Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie in Deluth” “Pamela in Wonderland” “Destroyer of Worlds” “Seattle”

‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article

Long before the Hulu limited series, the Mötley Crüe drummer married the Baywatch star in 1995. A year later in 1996, their homemade sex tape was allegedly stolen by Rand Gauthier and distributed to the world.

Almost 20 years later, Amanda Chicago Lewis, an investigative journalist for Rolling Stone, published “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape.” Lewis’ article focuses on Gauthier (played by Rogen in the series) the “very disgruntled electrician” who helped make the superstar couple’s sex tape a global phenomenon. Later, in a Facebook post from Feb. 20, 2022, Gauthier would deny his involvement in stealing the tape, saying he was only “slightly involved.”

tbh it is trippy as hell to see something you wrote and reported turned into ~~television~~ https://t.co/6lJw5RGDp3 — Amanda Chicago Lewis (@msamandalewis) November 18, 2021

As the inspiration for the Hulu series, it makes sense Lewis tuned in. “The costumes and production design are amazing,” the journalist told Showbiz Cheat Sheet via email. “For me, knowing all the details of the real story, the show is a fascinating lens into how television gets made and how Hollywood tends to bend a narrative, presumably to make it more digestible or enjoyable for the audience.”

Watch Pam and Tommy on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Pam and Tommy’: Tommy Lee OK With Hulu Series, Former Mötley Crüe Member Calls It ‘Bulls***’