How to Watch the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7’ Season Finale

Jaida Essence Hall stunned viewers with her “The Realness of Fortune Ball” runway creation. Jinkx Monsoon had her fellow competitors breaking character with her Judy Garland impersonation. Now, it’s time to crown the Queen of All Queens. Here’s what we know about the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7.

[This article contains spoilers from RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7. Read at your own risk, squirrel friends.]

Only four queens advance to the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7’ finale

Cast members The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and Raja of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7’ | Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

From Monét X Change’s sponge dress to Yvie Oddly’s “Sorry Not Sorry” lipsync, there have been plenty of memorable moments from the RuPaul’s Drag Race winners. In 2022, some queens returned for a special version of All-Stars.

Winners Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Raja, Trinity the Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, and Jinkx Monsoon sashayed back onto the competition series, looking to snatch another crown and the cash prize of $200,000.

After weeks of legendary legend stars and legendary runway looks, only four queens will be competing for the title of “Queen of All Queens.” The finale episode of this reality series debuts on July 29.

How to watch the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7’ finale in July 2022

Where can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7? Thanks to a partnership with Paramount, this Emmy Award-winning reality series is available exclusively on Paramount Plus. Episodes debuted weekly, with the finale also expected to be a streaming service exclusive.

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 7 premieres on Paramount Plus Friday, July 29. This episode will highlight the Top 4 contestants: Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, and Jinkx Monsoon.

Already, fans are preparing for this episode by casting their votes on Twitter. As of July 24, the picture of Jinkx Monsoon garnered the most likes and retweets, with viewers mentioning her iconic Snatch Game performance and hilarious roast.

Is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars’ on Netflix or Hulu?

RuPaul’s Drag Race was taken off Netflix in some countries. In the United States, there is still Netflix original content featuring Drag Race cast members, including Dancing Queen and AJ and the Queen.

Some already-released seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars remain on the rival platform, Hulu. That includes seasons 1-4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars. For those who want to rewatch the last season of All-Stars, season 6 is available only on Paramount Plus.

Of course, some spinoffs and “gay s***” (according to Michelle Visage) are available on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel. That includes new episodes of The Pit Stop hosted by season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen. There’s also WOW Presents Plus, where Drag Race fans in the United States can watch international versions of the reality show.

