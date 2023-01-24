Watch TXT’s Preview of Upcoming EP ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’

On Jan. 27, Tomorrow X Together will release a new EP titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The K-pop group‘s album will be supported by a lead single called “Sugar Rush Ride.” On Jan. 23, TXT released an exclusive preview of all of the tracks on The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

TXT | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Fans can watch a preview of TXT’s EP ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’

On Jan. 23, a preview of all of the songs from The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was uploaded onto the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. The video is just under two minutes long.

TXT’s EP preview opens with a preview of “Devil by the Window.” The wind blows through a window as the members of TXT each wear form-fitting light-colored shirts. As the scenes play out, a brief snippet of the pop track can be heard.

The next song previewed is “Farewell, Neverland” and lyrics referencing Peter Pan can be heard. The scenes showcasing “Farewell, Neverland” are in black-and-white as TXT poses by the sea.

“Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)” is the third track shown in the preview, and catchy and repetitive lyrics can be heard. “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” is the fourth track previewed, and Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai wear white outfits while moving through a decorated room.

The last song previewed is the EP’s lead single “Sugar Rush Ride.” A brief portion of the pop track plays while the members of TXT walk through nature.

The preview for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION can be viewed below.

What to know about the songs on ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’

TXT revealed the tracklist for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on Jan. 20. The upcoming mini-album has five tracks.

According to a press release about the EP, “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION depicts youth on the brink of adulthood” and is “a conceptual album which tells a cohesive story through its individual tracks.”

The press release also reveals that “‘Sugar Rush Ride’ tells the story of a boy who falls to the sweet temptations of a devil. The temptations of the devil are compared to a ‘sugar rush’ which sweeps in sweet but is ephemeral in nature.”

As with some of their past albums, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai were part of the album-making process for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

On the song “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” the press release reports that Yeonjun is the “topliner, while the other five members have made contributions as lyricists taking inspiration from their personal experiences.”

Yeonjun and Taehyun both have credits on the song “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” and Yeonjun is also credited on “Farewell, Neverland.”

The members of TXT will go on tour

Following the release of The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, the members of TXT will launch their second world tour. The ACT: Sweet Mirage tour will kick off in March. Cities and dates for the tour can be viewed below.

ACT: Sweet Mirage tour dates:

March 25, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

March 26, 2023: Seoul, South Korea

April 1, 2023: Singapore

April 5, 2023: Taipei, Taiwan

April 14, 2023: Osaka, Japan

April 15, 2023: Osaka, Japan

April 18, 2023: Saitama, Japan

April 19: 2023: Saitama, Japan

April 25, 2023: Kanagawa, Japan

April 26, 2023: Kanagawa, Japan

April 29, 2023: Aichi, Japan

April 30, 2023: Aichi, Japan

May 6, 2023: Charlotte, North Carolina

May 9, 2023: Belmont Park

May 10, 2023: Belmont Park

May 16, 2023: Washington D.C.

May 19, 2023: Duluth

May 20, 2023: Duluth

May 23, 2023: San Antonio, Texas

May 24, 2023: San Antonio, Texas

May 27, 2023: Los Angeles, California

Ticketing information for the ACT: Sweet Mirage tour will be announced at a later time.