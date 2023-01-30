You Don’t Have to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to Enjoy Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras

I went to a Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras concert in Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s hometown, and I can confidently say you don’t have to be a Bravo fan to enjoy this show. Here’s what happened, which songs the band played, and what you can expect if you attend an upcoming performance.

Tom Sandoval with Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval has a band called Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras

If you’re an avid fan of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, you probably already know that Tom Sandoval leads a band called Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras. If you’ve watched the show’s earlier seasons, you also know that this isn’t the reality star’s first foray into the music industry. Sandoval’s previous bands, including Pierce the Arrow and Charles McMansion, have been featured on the long-running Bravo show.

What makes the MOST Extras different from Sandoval’s previous ventures is that the eight-member band performs cover songs. The impressive lineup of instruments, including a saxophone, a trumpet, and bongo drums, gives the group a rich, textured sound that helps them stand apart from other cover bands. And, of course, having a famous reality star as the lead singer is guaranteed to draw in a crowd.

Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras delivered an electric performance in the Bravo star’s hometown

On Jan. 28, I attended a Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras show in Sandoval’s hometown, St. Louis, Missouri.

The performance took place at Bally Sports Live!, an indoor venue at Ballpark Village. With a combination of seats and standing room, the event space was comfortable and accessible to anyone.

The band opened with a cover of Incubus’ “Wish You Were Here.” Sandoval wore fitted sequined pants, a black fur jacket, and a sparkly tank top advertising his restaurant in West Hollywood, TomTom. He led the band through a setlist of about 20 well-known songs, including hits like “Jessie’s Girl,” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “Blinding Lights,” and “Electric Love.”

Bravo fans hoping to interact with the Vanderpump Rules star were not disappointed. Sandoval stepped into the crowd several times throughout the performance, happily taking photos with the audience. He even provided shots for several fans in the front row and led a toast on stage. Sandoval’s joy at performing in his hometown was palpable, and the energy levels were high all night.

You don’t have to be a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fan to enjoy the concert

After seeing Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras perform live, I can confidently conclude that you don’t have to be a Vanderpump Rules fan to enjoy this band.

While most of the crowd was Bravo fans, many brought friends, family, and significant others who had never watched the reality show. If you’re not there to see Tom Sandoval, you can still appreciate the talented band, colorful outfits, and wide array of recognizable cover songs. There is truly something for everyone at this show; the atmosphere was inviting and inclusive. With ticket prices as low as $25, it’s an affordable way for those who may not be able to make a trip to Los Angeles to visit TomTom or attend BravoCon to interact with a Vanderpump Rules star.

You can buy tickets to an upcoming Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras show or request a concert in your city on their website.