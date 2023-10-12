Is King Charles correct in the way he has handled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? One royal commentator is sharing their take on why it has worked well.

Despite how ugly things have gotten between the Sussexes and the royal family, some believe King Charles III is taking the high road and that is the correct action when it comes to dealing with his youngest son and daughter-in-law. However, there are also some who think the new monarch should come down harder on the duke and duchess and has made a “mistake” by not doing so.

But at least one commentator completely on board with how the king is handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is explaining how the monarch’s actions make the Sussexes look “foolish.”

Podcast host lays out how King Charles has made Prince Harry and Meghan look ‘foolish’

King Charles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony together during Trooping The Colour in 2018

Royal biographer Tom Bower recently opined that King Charles made a “terrible mistake” and should have cut the duke and duchess off right away. But commentator and To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield feels differently and says the king’s decision not to completely cut them off actually reflects badly on the Sussexes.

“I don’t want people to forget that Harry and Meghan, despite lying later and saying that it was unconscious bias, they did accuse a mystery member of the royal family of being a racist,” Schofield told Sky News.

She added that then-Prince Charles at the time “risked everybody believing Harry and Meghan’s accusations were true” if he were to completely cut them off and disassociate himself from them.

Schofield continued: “There would be people out there that would see that as translating into ‘Oh it’s true, everything Harry and Meghan said is true.’ By being kind, by inviting them to some of these events (like the coronation), and still acknowledging them I think it’s made Harry and Meghan look pretty foolish.”

Former royal butler Paul Burrell said that the king could continue to take the moral high ground and even invite them to future events like his 75th birthday celebration in November. Although, the Sussexes almost certainly won’t go.

Columnist says the king placed Meghan and Harry in the same category as Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew during the 2019 Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

While the king may still be “acknowledging” Meghan and Harry, he has reportedly “reset the entire monarchy” and broken family members up into different categories “lumping” the Sussexes in with Prince Andrew.

According to Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the “others” category along with the disgraced Duke of York.

Royal columnist for News.com.au Daniela Esler elaborated: “This ‘reset’ has seen the king break his family down into four categories: senior royals, working royals, non-working royals, and others. It is into that final inglorious group, the ‘others,’ that the Sussexes have been lumped along with disgraced ducal potato and the second worst Duke of York in history, Prince Andrew.”