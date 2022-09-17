‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ Star Jonathan Bennett Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Moment in New Hallmark Movie

Hallmark Channel’s new movie Wedding of a Lifetime is a bit of a departure for the network. The rom-com about a recently separated couple who’ve been inadvertently entered to win an all-expenses paid wedding is full of fun and funny moments, including a reenactment of an iconic scene from Dirty Dancing.

A recently separated couple competes to win a dream wedding in ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Details of First Christmas Movie Since Quitting Hallmark

Wedding of a Lifetime stars Brooke D’Orsay as Darby and Jonathan Bennett as Jake. The pair are best friends and have been a couple since high school. Years ago, they got engaged, but they still haven’t said “ I do.” Though they love each other, they’ve realized they might be better off going their separate ways.

But before Darby and Jake can break the news of their breakup to their friends and family, they get a shock. Their hometown has entered them into a popular daytime TV show’s “romantic relationship competition.” While Darby and Jake aren’t totally comfortable pretending they’re still engaged, they decide to play along, assuming there’s no way they’ll make it to the end – and the grand prize of a televised all-expenses-paid wedding. As they team up against the other couples on various challenges, it’s not clear if the contest will end with them breaking up for good or rekindling their romance.

Jonathan Bennett promises a big ‘Dirty Dancing’ moment in the movie

Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett in ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

Bennett and D’Orsay recently sat down to chat about their new Hallmark movie in a video shared on YouTube. Both were especially excited for viewers to see one particular moment in the film.

“I got to live my Jennifer Grey-Patrick Swayze dream,” D’Orsay shared. “I didn’t think it would ever happen in my career, and it did.”

“We got to have our Dirty Dancing moment, guys,” Bennett confirmed. “When you watch the movie everyone, you’re going to freak out … It’s amazing.”

The two didn’t spill all the details about what happens in the scene, but it sounds like they reenact Grey and Swayze’s famous lift, but on a balance beam.

“I want everyone to know, there were zero stunt doubles used in that moment,” Bennett said. “That’s all me and Brooke. On an actual balance beam, with no one holding us up.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star says ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ is a different kind of Hallmark movie

Bennett went on to say that filming Wedding of a Lifetime was some of the most fun he’d ever had on set. And he promised that viewers would get to experience some of that themselves.

“The joy and fun we’re having on set translates to the screen. And it translates to the people watching at home,” Bennett said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this on [Hallmark],” he added. “It’s completely fresh and new and completely pushing the boundaries of comedy and what we’re used to seeing.”

Wedding of a Lifetime airs Saturday, September 17 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2022: New Movies and What Else We Know So Far