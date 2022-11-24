‘Wednesday’ Episode 3 Recap: Wednesday’s Ancestor and the Monster Plaguing Jericho Are Revelaed

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is getting closer to uncovering her mysterious fate. Episode 3 of the Netflix series provides clarity on a few things, including Wednesday’s connection to the Crackstone Crypt. We also get another look at the mysterious monster plaguing the town of Jericho in this episode. Here’s what it all means.

Eugene Otinger (Moosa Mostafa) is not having a good Outreach Day, but Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is here to help | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Who kidnaps Wednesday Addams?

Episode 2 of Wednesday ends with a mysterious person covering Wednesday’s head and kidnapping her. As revealed in episode 3, her captors are current members of The Nightshades, the old student society Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci) described in the episode prior.

Nowadays, The Nightshades is made up of current Nevermore students including the likes of Bianca (Joy Sunday), Xavier (Percy Hynes White), and former member Rowan. Surprised to find the group still active, Wednesday learns The Nightshades “fizzled 30 years ago after some Normie kid died,” but they’ve since restarted the chapter.

Wednesday is the key to the Crackstone Crypt

Thanks to her vision from episode 2, Wednesday knows she is “the key” to the Crackstone Crypt. That meant very little to her until Outreach Day in episode 3, an event where Nevermore students volunteer at the businesses in Jericho.

Outreach Day is a Nevermore Academy tradition | Netflix

Per the picture Rowan ripped from an ancient text in the hidden Edgar Allan Poe library, Wednesday is squared up with a pilgrim. In episode 3, she discovers that pilgrim is Joseph Crackstone, the town’s founder.

Wednesday uses Outreach Day to investigate Pilgrim World, which is basically a shrine to Joseph, for answers. There, she finds a picture of the young girl from her vision — the ethereal version of Wednesday — but not much else. Only when Wednesday goes to the real location of the former meetinghouse does she uncover the truth.

Goody Addams is a witch and Wednesday’s ancestor

Jericho might participate in Outreach Day annually, but historically the town has been exclusionary toward outcasts since Wednesday’s ancestor Goody Addams was a resident. After pressing Tyler (Hunter Doohan) for information about the meeting house, Wednesday has another vision.

The girl from the picture is Goody Addams, a relative of Wednesday’s who was exiled by the community of pilgrims that once inhabited Jericho. Joseph Crackstone ordered Goody to be burned at the stake, wanting to rid the world of outcasts. But before he got to Goody, Joseph burned the meeting house down with Goody’s family and other outcasts inside.

Wednesday’s vision ends with a warning from Goody: “He won’t stop until he’s killed us all.”

What is the monster eating people in ‘Wednesday’?

Despite the solid glimpse of the monster Wednesday Episode 3 gives us (which you can see at 1:05 in the trailer below), it’s still not clear what kind of creature it is. “The monster is human,” Wednesday points out in the episode. “It’s tracks turn from monster to human.”

We previously described this monster as having the body of a werewolf and the head of a fly. Based on the image captured at the end of Wednesday Episode 3, we would like to amend that description. This thing appears to have the head of a fish, or perhaps a merperson — could it be of siren descent?

Regardless, Wednesday Episode 3 revealed two things: Whatever is killing Jericho residents is likely a descendant of multiple outcasts and Joseph Crackstone is the real monster.

Watch Wednesday exclusively on Netflix.