‘Wednesday’ Episode 7 Recap: Who and What Has Been Killing People in Jericho

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has been after answers regarding the monster killing people in Netflix‘s Wednesday. Episode 7 finally gives us some clarity about what — and who — that monster is. Find out who has been behind the killings in Jericho.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Wednesday Episode 7 “If You Don’t Woe By Now.”]

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Xavier becomes suspect number one again in ‘Wednesday’ Episode 7

After noticing scratches on his neck and the drawings he produced in the fourth episode of Wednesday, Xavier (Percy Hynes White) becomes Wednesday’s number one suspect once again in this episode. With some help from Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Wednesday tracks Xavier and witnesses their suspicious meet-up with Dr. Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) in the woods. Could she have something to do with the monster?

The monster in ‘Wednesday’ is a Hyde

Thanks to Uncle Fester’s time spent in the Nightshade Library waiting for Gomez and Morticia to … well, you know — the well-read Addams Family member explains that the monster is a Hyde. As detailed in Nathaniel Faulkner’s journal, a Hyde is “born of mutation” and “lays dormant until unleashed by a traumatic event or unlocked through the chemical inducement of hypnosis.”

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Once the Hyde is released, whoever let it out becomes its master. Based on what she witnessed in the woods, Wednesday further suspects Xavier to be the Hyde and Dr. Kinbott to be his master.

Dr. Kinbott gets killed by the Hyde in episode 7 of ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday Episode 7 delivers another curveball in the monster story. Believing Xavier to be the Hyde and Dr. Kinbott it’s master and Laurel Gates, the sister of Garett Gates, Wednesday confronts the therapist. Shortly after Kinbott kicks Wednesday out of her office, the Hyde attacks and kills her. This leaves Wednesday wondering if Kinbott lost control of the Hyde or she was wrong about her altogether.

Tyler is revealed to be the Hyde in ‘Wednesday’ Episode 7

Still believing Xavier to be the monster, Wednesday’s suspicions are solidified when she finds evidence of mementos from each victim in his art studio shed. Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane) arrests Xavier, but he’s not the problem Wednesday thought he was.

Shortly after her seemingly sweet date with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) in the Crackstone Crypt complete with a showing of Legally Blonde, the two share a kiss. When they do, Wednesday has another vision — one that changes everything.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

In glimpses of flashbacks, Wednesday sees the blood and gore of the monster’s victims. Tyler isn’t the sweet Normie boy Wednesday mistook him for. He’s the Hyde that has been killing the people of Jericho.

Wednesday has been hinting at Tyler’s dark past, including his mother’s medical diagnosis and time at Nevermore as an outcast student. However, it isn’t until episode 7 that his truth is revealed. Now that we know who the Hyde is, only one question remains. Who is the person controlling it?

