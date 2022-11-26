‘Wednesday’ Episode 8: The Finale Explains Why [Spoiler] Was Collecting Body Parts

It all comes down to Wednesday Episode 8. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finally knows who the monster is that’s been killing the people of Jericho. Episode 8 reveals who the master is and more importantly, why they’re collecting body parts from the victims. Find out what the finale of the Netflix series means.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Wednesday Episode 8 “A Murder of Woes.”]

Tyler is the Hyde, Marilyn Thornhill is the master

Did we or did we not suspect Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci)?! There were several signs in Wednesday Episode 7 alluding to Thornhill being a relative of Garett Gates, but episode 8 confirms it.

As a Normie family who lost a son and brother to the hands of a Nevermore student, Thornhill sought vengeance. She made it her mission to bring Joseph Crackstone’s vision — a world free of outcasts — to life. But first, she needed to bring him back from the dead.

That’s where Tyler (Hunter Doohan) came in. Thornhill manipulated Tyler into doing her bidding using his mother’s troubled past as an outcast and Hyde. Once she unleashed his inner Hyde with a plant-derived chemical, she was in control and could have him kill Jericho residents and Nevermore students at her leisure. Then, Thornhill was able to collect the body parts she needs to complete her mission.

Why did Marilyn Thornhill need body parts in ‘Wednesday’?

All of the bodies of the monster’s victims were missing a body part. That’s because once Tyler the Hyde was done killing them, Thornhill was surgically removing limbs for her plot to bring Joseph Crackstone back from the dead.

As revealed in the finale of Wednesday, the Gates Family are descendants of Joseph Crackstone, the pilgrim who wished to rid the world of Goody Addams and outcasts like her. Using the body parts she collected, Thornhill could sacrifice Wednesday and bring Crackstone back from beyond the grave.

Joseph Crackstone and Wednesday Addams face off in the finale episode of ‘Wednesday’

When it seemed like Wednesday is going to die on the stones of the Crackstone Crypt, her ancestor Goody Addams showed up to save her. Together, they faced off against the zombie pilgrim version of Joseph Crackstone on the grounds of Nevermore.

Just as the prophecy foretold, Wednesday wasn’t a danger to Nevermore — she’s what would save it from the fire Joseph Crackstone wanted to rain on all outcasts. With an assist from Bianca (Sunday Joy), Wednesday stopped Joseph once and for all. Much like Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in the final Harry Potter movie, Joseph Crackstone turned to dust in defeat.

That leaves one problem — Thornhill. This time, Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) steps in to save the day with his bees, who bring Thornhill down so Wednesday can deliver a satisfying kick to the face.

Tyler the Hyde survives the ‘Wednesday’ finale

While Wednesday and company were battling Joseph Crackstone on the school grounds, Enid (Emma Myers) finally wolfed out in the woods to battle the Hyde. With help from Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane), who shot the Hyde to stop it, evil has finally been put in its place.

However, as the end of Wednesday Episode 8 reveals, Tyler is still alive. He’s in psychiatric custody, but his inner Hyde is still pushing to come out.

‘Wednesday’ Episode 8 drops several hints about a season 2

While Netflix has yet to confirm Wednesday Season 2, the conclusion to the first season sets the show up to be continued. For example, Wednesday finishes her novel after she solves the case, concluding her book with “The End?” Moreover, Bianca hints about getting the fencing title “next year,” and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) also asks if Wednesday will be back.

The biggest setup for a possible second season is the text Wednesday receives on the cell phone Xavier gifted her. “I’m watching you,” the text reads accompanied by pictures of Wednesday with Tyler and Xavier. The most disturbing text comes as a gif — it’s Wednesday getting stabbed in the head.

Who is this mystery person? Hopefully, we’ll get to find out in Wednesday Season 2.

Watch Wednesday exclusively on Netflix.