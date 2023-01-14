‘Wednesday’ Fans Are Worried Season 2 Won’t Be Released Until 2024

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s most popular releases of 2022, and fans are already wondering when more episodes will debut on the platform. The Jenna Ortega-led series has plenty of room to continue its story, and Netflix already confirmed it will return for another go-round. However, fans are concerned that Wednesday Season 2 won’t premiere until 2024 at the earliest — and they’re probably right about that.

Netflix renewed ‘Wednesday’ for season 2 in January 2023

Fans may be worried that Wednesday Season 2 is a ways away, but they can count on the next outing happening. Netflix renewed the series for more episodes via video announcement in January 2023, a little over a month after the show debuted.

That means we’ll see more of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday and her friends from Nevermore Academy. The main question is when. Netflix hasn’t dropped much information about Wednesday‘s sophomore season, and there’s no word on when it could premiere. Although many would like to see it sometime this year, fans believe it will arrive sometime in 2024.

‘Wednesday’ fans are worried we won’t see new episodes until 2024

That’s right, Wednesday fans are speculating about when season 2 might arrive on Netflix — and many believe it won’t happen until 2024.

In a Reddit thread discussing the show’s return, fans agreed that a 2023 release is unlikely. For one, the cast and crew have yet to begin filming. That alone will take months to complete, and then the creators will face post-production edits.

“It will not come out in 2023,” one Redditor wrote. “Early 2024 with promotion starting in late 2023 and we would be lucky.”

“I say maybe February next year or sooner,” another Redditor added.

It’s a shame we’ll have to go so long without more antics from Wednesday and her peers. However, fans are probably right to assume we’ll be waiting a while for Wednesday Season 2. In fact, 2024 does sound like a generous estimate…

Fans are probably right that we’ll be waiting for season 2

Although fans would love to see Wednesday Season 2 premiere sometime this year, they’re probably right that it won’t happen. As mentioned above, the cast and crew have plenty of work to do before the new episodes become a reality. Given that production hasn’t begun yet, 2024 is probably the earliest we’ll see Wednesday’s next adventure — and it could be even later than that.

Shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also debuted in 2022 and are looking at potential 2024 return dates. So, Wednesday could very well see a similar wait for its sophomore season.

At least we’ll be able to rewatch Wednesday Season 1 in the meantime.

