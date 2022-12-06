‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie on Her Character’s ‘Devastating’ yet ‘Energized’ Demise

Games of Thrones and The Sandman star Gwendoline Christie stars as the perfect put-together principal of Nevermore in Netflix‘s Wednesday. The character is responsible for keeping order and protecting her outcast students from harm. But once Wednesday Addams walks through the doors, she brings utter chaos as she solves the mysteries in Jericho. Sadly, Christie’s character, Principal Larissa Weems, meets a sad end in Wednesday. But the actor reveals how she realized a lifelong dream.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Principal Weems learns the truth about the killer in ‘Wednesday’

When it comes to school principals, Larissa Weems is top-notch. She exudes confidence and poise while showing her enthusiasm to have Nevermore students taken seriously among the normies of Jericho. But when Wednesday Addams is thrust into the school, Principal Weems faces the battle of reigning in the macabre teen. It is also revealed that she and Morticia were once roommates.

She warns the macabre teen more than a few times about being expelled. In the series, there is a mystery when Rowan’s murder is covered up and reveals that Weems is a shapeshifter. She morphed into Rowan to divert suspicion of another monstrous murder and investigation into Nevermore.

But as Wednesday dives further into the murder mystery of who the Hyde is and its master, Principal Weems also learns the truth. Wednesday realizes she was wrong about Xavier as the killer when she kisses Tyler. Her visions show Tyler killing Dr. Kinbott and that his master is still alive.

Wednesday concocts a plan when Eugene reveals the last clue about who it is. She accuses Ms. Thornhill of being Laurel Gates and has Tyler enter to prove everything. Thornhill snaps and reveals everything. But Tyler is, in fact, Principal Weems. She shapeshifted as him to learn the truth. In an attempt to escape, Thornhill stabs her in the neck with nightshade.

Gwendoline Christie realized her dream of being killed by Christina Ricci in ‘Wednesday’

The death of Principal Weems caused many fans to tear up; even Wednesday showed her duress over her demise. Actor Gwendoline Christie tells TV Guide that she was as equally upset over her character’s death on Wednesday. But the actor also reveals how she relished in it thanks to Christina Ricci.

“I feel like Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death,” explained the actor. “I was really devastated when I read that. However, I was energized when I knew that a lifelong desire of Christina Ricci stabbing me in the neck would be realized.”

Like many other die-hard Addams family fans, Ricci’s return to the franchise was jaw-dropping. Even more so when the series revealed the actor that once played the cult classic rendition of Wednesday was the grand villain. Gwendoline was also star-struck working with Ricci on Wednesday.

“On the day of shooting, she was standing there with the offending weapon. And I said, ‘Never in my life did I think I would be standing here on a film set, acting with YOU about to do this to ME,'” explained the actor. It is safe to say that Ricci had a lasting effect on the entire cast, even more so when new fans realized who Ricci was.

Will Gwendoline Christie return for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Nothing is for sure, as the Wednesday finale proved that the mysteries are far from over. While Nevermore no longer has Weems as principal, the students of Nevermore leave for a break. But Wednesday gets mysterious texts from a new stalker and a possible new villain for Wednesday Season 2.

But theories suggest that maybe Weems is not dead. Wednesday brings up the possibility of the supernatural and mortality. Could it be that Weems is not dead? After all, fans never see her body or a funeral, only an empty office.

Fans do not want to believe the lovable Weems is gone, even Ortega. So in love with Christie’s character in Wednesday, Ortega “refuses to accept that as the truth.” Christie’s comment about Weems’s morality and death does raise some interest. A Wednesday Season 2 will also have to address what really happened to Laurel Gates.

