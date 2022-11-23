‘Wednesday’ Has a Love Triangle for the Goth Teen – and It’s Worth It

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has watched the suffocating affection between her parents. In the Netflix series Wednesday, fans get their dose of love-dovey infatuation between Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán). In true Wednesday fashion, she is repulsed by it. But as Wednesday is a coming-of-age story for the macabre teen, she also faces the woes of a love triangle as she solves a few mysteries.

‘Wednesday’ introduces an elite outcast named Xavier and a normie named Tyler

Wednesday’s journey begins when she attends Nevermore Academy, a school especially made for outcasts. Fans soon meet Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), the “resident tortured artist’ of the school, who once dated the Queen Bee, Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday). Behind Xavier’s gloomy exterior is a kind soul who can turn his drawing into animate objects. He also lives in the shadow of his famous psychic father.

His and Wednesday’s stories collide when he saves her from getting killed by a falling gargoyle. It is clear as day that Xavier has some feelings toward the dark teen. In the infirmary, he reveals they met as children at his godmother’s funeral. They played hide and seek, and Xavier hid in his godmother’s casket. On its way to the crematorium, Wednesday saved him. Fans already get a small romantic spark.

But Wednesday also meets Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), a normie who works at the local coffee shop. She helps him fix the espresso machine in return for a way out of town. Unlike others, Tyler is not overly disturbed or scared of how Wednesday is. But he happens to be the son of the local sheriff. Over time, Tyler also shows his interest in Wednesday. Thus beginning an enticing love triangle in the Wednesday series.

The ‘Wednesday’ love triangle gets complex as Xavier is accused of murder

While fans saw a small teaser of Wednesday having a love story from the trailers, the series makes it worthwhile. Tyler and Xavier do not hide their feelings for the macabre teen. But seeing as Wednesday is not privy to romance, she has no idea how to handle it. Xavier makes clear flirtatious remarks. He even gets excited when Wednesday invites him to the annual dance, while unaware she used it as a cover to investigate the murder and monster.

Meanwhile, Wednesday gets closer to Tyler and expresses his feelings for her. But he becomes frustrated that Wednesday does not try to be empathetic or make her feelings for him clear. Her date with Xavier is off when Wednesday suspects him of being the monster and killer. Thing intervenes and personally invites Tyler to the annual ball. There is no denying that there is tension between Wednesday and Xavier. He even attends the ball with his ex and stares at Wednesday. Xavier wants to forget about his feelings for her.

The series does a great job of having fans rooting for the two male characters. While Tyler accepts Wednesday for who she is, Xavier has a certain undeniable charm. While angered with Wednesday, Xavier cannot stop his feelings. In his art shed, Wednesday sees his portrait of her and gets scared by what it means.

Who does Wednesday fall for in the love triangle?

During the investigation in Wednesday, Tyler becomes an ally in uncovering the truth. He even takes her on a sweet date, and they watch a horror movie, Legally Blonde. But the love triangle becomes complicated when Wednesday has Xavier arrested for being the Hyde and the killer. His trust in her is shattered. As fans could have guessed, Wednesday falls for Tyler.

After believing she caught the killer, she finds Tyler to confess their feelings and share their first kiss. But her visions kick in, and Wednesday reveals Tyler is the real monster. Wednesday ends in heartbreak but fitting for the female lead. While romance is not in Wednesday’s repertoire, the series does an excellent job at making it fit into who the character is at heart. Someone unsure of what it means to love or have feelings for another person.

It is also fitting that Wednesday’s first crush and kiss is with a serial killer. But by the Wednesday finale, the love triangle is shattered. But Xavier stays a good friend, and there are hints of possibly something more if the characters return for Wednesday Season 2. As Gomez and Morticia found true love at Nevermore, maybe Wednesday will also in the future.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

