‘Wednesday’: How Lady Gaga Feels About Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Bloody Mary’ Dance

Jenna Ortega has become a household name thanks to her starring role in Netflix‘s hit series Wednesday. Ortega plays the iconic character of Wednesday Addams as she deals with attending a new school filled with freaks like her. One scene from the show — a scene from the school dance — has gone viral thanks to fan edits of the footage set to Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.” Lady Gaga herself got wind of the trend and shared her thoughts.

Jenna Ortega dancing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ became a TikTok trend

In one episode of Wednesday, Ortega’s character attends the school dance, aptly called the Rave’N. She took to the dance floor by herself and danced to The Cramps’ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck.”

Ortega herself actually choreographed the dance, and revealed on Twitter that she took inspiration from several artists as well as old videos of goths like Wednesday at dance clubs in the 1980s.

“Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one,” she wrote.

Fans on TikTok, however, had other plans for the sequence. Videos began circulating of Ortega’s character dancing to a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary” from Lady Gaga’s hit 2011 album Born This Way.

Lady Gaga loved the ‘Bloody Mary’ dance

Fans quickly started making their own TikTok videos imitating Wednesday‘s moves as they danced to “Bloody Mary.” Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account shared her thoughts on the growing trend.

“I see you doing my dance moves to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary,’” her tweet read. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Lady Gaga took notice of the trend and shared her love for Ortega and her character.

“Slay Wednesday!” Gaga tweeted. “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

Gaga shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram Stories, reposting a post from Netflix highlighting Ortega’s “Bloody Mary” dance and adding heart and kiss emojis.

‘Bloody Mary’ has seen a boost in streams as a result of the trend

Naturally, as a result of the viral TikTok trend, “Bloody Mary” has received a boost in streams, and in December 2022, the song was released as a single 11 years after the album’s release as it was distributed to French radio stations. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of all-time on Spotify shortly after Wednesday‘s release in November 2022, amassing over 429,000 listeners in one day.

Gaga explained the meaning behind “Bloody Mary”‘s lyrics in a 2011 interview with Popjustice. The song itself is written from the perspective of Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus Christ’s followers.

“So the lyrics are Mary sort of talking,” she said. “If you listen to the lyrics and the way the cadence goes, the way I’m actually singing, I start quite sweetly then I go into these quite demonic tones, then I come back to sweetness, and then the chorus is me ultimately, publicly singing, ‘I won’t cry for you, I won’t crucify the things you do, I won’t cry for you when you’re gone I’ll still be Bloody Mary.'”

“I’ll still bleed, is what I’m trying to say. I guess I’m fascinated by her — like I said, I worshiped women in my religion as a young girl — and in my belief Mary was in it all along,” she continued.

