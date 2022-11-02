‘Wednesday’: How Many Episodes Are Other Addams Family Members In?

Wednesday Addams is back and she’s coming to Netflix. Jenna Ortega plays the teenage Wednesday in the series Wednesday. She’s not alone though. The rest of The Addams Family is in the show, but not every episode. So, how often will you see Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley and Fester?

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán | Netflix

Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar were on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on Oct. 28 to preview the show. They specified how many episodes the rest of the Addams Family are in. Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.

The Addams Family are only in 2 episodes of ‘Wednesday’

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez is Pugsley. Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester. Gough and Millar said they each appear in no more than two episodes of Wednesday.

RELATED: Wednesday Addams’ Name Explained: The Poem That Inspired the Character’s Moniker

“You see the Addamses, the family in two of the eight episodes which is good,” Gough said on TV’s Top Five. “And then Uncle Fester shows up as well. So we really were intentional about not wanting to lean too much on that aspect of it because then it just becomes The Addams Family. And the show is Wednesday.”

Casting A-listers was relevant to ‘Wednesday’

Ortega’s star has been on the rise this year with roles in Scream and X. Wednesday is her show but Millar said that it is relevant her parents are played by veteran movie stars.

“The idea of getting Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia, that was just delicious,” Millar said. “I think it’s an iconic role and to have an iconic actress, an Oscar winner play it just felt perfect in terms of the idea that Wednesday has to step out of the shadow of her parents, particularly her mother. So if your mother’s an iconic Oscar-winning actress, that’s a pretty large shadow she has to step out of.”

Tim Burton helped cast the extended Addams Family

Millar added that getting such A-list stars to do two episodes of a show was easy with Tim Burton directing Wednesday. The likes of Zeta-Jones, Armisen and Guzman were eager to sign up.

Halloween is over but spooky season never ends. pic.twitter.com/5W9amaEg1z — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Series Showcases Wednesday’s Unique Relationship With Pugsley: ‘She’s Allowed to Torture Him. Nobody Else Is’

“For us, it’s a little easier when you have Tim Burton directing,” Millar said. “That is a golden ticket to actors so it doesn’t take a lot of persuasion if you say Tim Burton’s calling. But still, it was a long process and we were really very serious and I think that’s something that Tim, his casting is actually pretty impeccable. He does have a repertory of actors but this feels like a reboot for him almost in terms of new faces. It was really gathering the best people for each role. Top down, it’s incredible.”

Regular cast includes Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie, who also make new roles their own.

“When Gwendoline Christie came in full costume, hair and makeup, like Tippi Hedren, the whole thing was so extraordinary to see her transformation and something an audience has never seen her do a role like this,” Millar said.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega Says She Has Been Compared to Addams Family’s Wednesday Her ‘Whole Life’