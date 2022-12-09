‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Admits She Didn’t Initially Want to Do the Show

At age 20, Jenna Ortega has been acting for more than half of her life. The California native got her start doing commercials before transitioning into television. Starring in shows like Jane the Virgin helped her build a solid resume. It wasn’t long before the Disney machine took note of her, and she landed the lead on the Disney Channel show, Stuck in the Middle. Since leaving the mouse house, Ortega has starred in everything from movies like Scream and The Fallout to Netflix TV shows like You and most recently, Wednesday.

‘Wednesday’ is officially a huge hit for Netflix

Though Ortega’s resume is extensive, Wednesday is arguably her most high-profile job to date. She nabbed the titular role in the new Netflix comedy series, reimagining the iconic character for a new generation. The show has become a huge success, becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time in just a few weeks. The show has also increased the actor’s popularity. For example, her Instagram following has grown by more than 16 million since the show premiered on November 16.

Jenna Ortega didn’t initially want to join the cast of the comedy series

Because Wednesday is such a success, and Ortega embodies her character so well, it’s hard to believe that she was initially hesitant about doing it. However, when she was talking to her fellow co-star, Christina Ricci, about how she ended up being cast in the shows for Interview Magazine, she revealed this nugget of information. “I didn’t really want to do it initially because I didn’t want to do television again,” Ortega shared about Wednesday. “I’ve been trying to get into film for a while, but you can’t really pass up the opportunity to talk to someone like Tim.”

How Tim Burton convinced Ortega to join the ‘Wednesday’ cast

The Tim that Ortega is referring to is, of course, Tim Burton, who serves as an executive producer on Wednesday. The famous filmmaker also directed the first four episodes of the series. It was Burton who first thought of Ortega for the lead role. The Yes Day actor has shared that she was a bit taken aback by the fact that Burton was familiar with her work. Intrigued, she agreed to jump on a phone call with him to discuss the show and to read over the sides. Obviously, the conversation went pretty well.

“We kept talking and talking, and eventually, I realized this is something that could be really interesting to be a part of,” Ortega shared of her conversation about Wednesday with Burton. “And then I think I signed on four or five months later.” We’re sure many people are thrilled that Ortega decided to join the Wednesday cast. Here’s hoping the show is renewed for a sophomore season, and she can continue building on her character.