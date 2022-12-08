‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers Were Unable to Use the Bathroom in their Poe Cup Costumes

One aspect that fans and Jenna Ortega have come to love about Netflix‘s Wednesday were the costumes and outfits. The lead characters need good ensembles in a gothic setting during the fall amid the hunt to find a killer and a monster. There is no denying that Wednesday Addams has many *chef’s kiss* worthy outfits to appreciate. Ortega reveals her favorite looks from Wednesday and explains her Poe Cup costume made initially going to the bathroom difficult.

Wednesday Addams helps Enid and her dorm win the Poe Cup in ‘Wednesday’

From the get-go, Wednesday is not keen on attending Nevermore Academy, much less participating in extracurriculars. In Wednesday Episode 2, she learns from Enid that Yoko had an allergic reaction to garlic and cannot co-pilot the Poe Cup. Wednesday knows Bianca is to blame. She wants to kick Bianca off her high horse and agrees to help Enid win.

While she and Thing devise a sabotage plan all night, Enid has her costume ready the following day. Wednesday emerges from the tent in a skin-tight shiny, pleather cat costume. The Poe Cup begins, and a lot goes on as they race to Raven Island to retrieve a flag from Crackstone’s crypt. The episode is also one of the first times Wednesday meets her ancestry, Goody Addams, in a vision.

But alas, Bianca’s sabotage efforts fail with Thing’s help and a few tricks on the canoe. For the first time in years, Ophelia hall wins the Poe Cup. Fans can agree that Wednesday’s Poe Cup costume is one of the favorites of the series. Ortega agrees when she ranks her top five looks.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and the stunt doubles had to ask wardrobe to alter their Poe Cup costume for ‘Wednesday’

For Still Watching Netflix, Ortega sits down to tell fans her five favorite looks and costumes from Wednesday. Her favorite looks include her stealth outfit when originally planning to go with Eugene to investigate woods before the Rave’N dance. Another favorite was her all-black fencing gear, which the actor reveals her fencing was not pleased with.

The infamous black dress during Wednesday’s now famous dance sequence at the Rave’N is also a favorite. But Ortega’s number one favorite Wednesday costume was the Poe Cup catsuit. But the actor comically reveals she, Myers, and the stunt doubles could not go to the bathroom at first while wearing them.

“The only thing that kinda sucked about it was just, we had to wear a wetsuit underneath it,” said Ortega and explained she can be weird about materials.

“Something that was actually great about it was that there seemed to be a hole in the crotch area,” revealed the actor. “We needed that because initially, we couldn’t pee. And we actually had a thing, we all had to go to wardrobe collectively, me, Emma, and the stunt doubles, and say, ‘This is a really cool outfit. We have had to take a piss all day. So then the next day, they put the holes and tried to make it a bit easier.'”

‘Wednesday’ costume designer explains how they modernized and kept Wednesday’s classic goth persona

One of Ortega’s favorite costumes from Wednesday was the very first black dress fans see her in. The straight-lined black dress is an homage to Christina Ricci’s version from the original movies. They made a few tweaks by adding a rose pattern and a more extended off-white collar. For the rest of the series, fans see Wednesday stick to her all-black with some white clothing.

Wednesday costume designer Mark Sutherland breaks down how they gave the goth teen a modern take while keeping to the character’s original charm with PopSugar. “I think Wednesday has more of a modern look now, and [we wanted to] just try to relate to that generation that is going to be watching her. And also, there’s a lot of fashion within her costume. There are different labels that we use [like the character’s Alaïa prom dress] and [we] integrated different things that we had and had stuff made,” explained Sutherland.

But he also reveals a huge part of creating Wednesday’s look is her desire to always be in “stealth” mode. “There are certain elements that she has to be quite stealth to get into spaces and be unnoticed. So when we were thinking about those costumes, we would illuminate the white part of it because she would have to be in darkness all the time and Tim [Burton] wanted her to be stealth,” said Sutherland. Wednesday always had some of the original version with stripped shirts and chunky shoes.

