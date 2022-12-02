‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Has a Few Interesting Ideas of Who the Mystery Stalker Is in the Cliffhanger

Wednesday’s hunt into the dark secrets of Jericho and the mysteries that plagued her is far from over. Netflix‘s Wednesday ended on a good cliffhanger that teases a possible second season. While the macabre teen may have solved part of the mystery of the Hyde and its master, a new threat appears and is ready to end Wednesday. Actor Jenna Ortega gives her two cents on who the unknown stalker could be after the Wednesday cliffhanger.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Jenna Ortega in the ‘Wednesday’ finale episode | via Netflix

Wednesday gets stalker photos on her brand-new iPhone

Wednesday and the students of Nevermore save the school and the outcasts from Crackstone. Seeing as they are in a school setting, the semester has come to an end, and the students take a break from the chaos and go home.

With Xavier a free man and holding no grudges against Wednesday, he gifts her an iPhone with his number. He is slightly hopeful that Wednesday will exchange his feelings in the future. On her way out of Nevermore with Lurch and Thing, Wednesday receives messages from an unknown number.

The catch, no one should know her phone number as it is brand new. The messages reveal photos of her with Xavier and Tyler. There is also a GIF of Wednesday getting murdered. Wednesday soon ponders that Laurel Gates and Tyler were possibly a pawn in a larger game. After all, fans see Tyler Hyde-out in the armored truck before the series ends.

Wednesday is officially excited to have a stalker. But who could it be? The Wednesday cliffhanger has Jenna Ortega with her own theories of who the stalker is.

Jenna Ortega thinks the ‘Wednesday’ stalker is the Nevermore groundskeeper

In an interview with TV Guide, the cast answered a few theories and questions about what can happen in Wednesday Season 2. Besides not wanting to believe that Principal Weems is dead, Ortega has a few ideas of who her character’s stalker is.

The actor admits she also assumed it was Laurel and Tyler, but she has other ideas due to the cliffhanger events. “I would love for it to be someone completely random. There’s like this really interesting-looking character who’s in the background of some of the shots at the exterior of Nevermore,” explained Ortega. “He’s like the janitor. He’s like raking leaves. I would love for it to be him just because he was such a cool guy, and I want to talk to him.”

Ortega’s idea is enticing, but the actor has a more concrete idea related to the series’ events. “Maybe be someone who’s part of the Gates family. Because you know we’ve only met Laurel, maybe someone else survived. That’s always a possibility.”

Figuring out the clues as to who the stalker is in the Wednesday cliffhanger is not easy. Ortega admits maybe she has no idea and jokes it could be Enid. With Netflix yet to announce a Wednesday Season 2, where can the storyline head next?

The series showrunners have an idea of what could happen next in the Netflix series

The Addams Family franchise has many characters to explore. Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed the series has only scratched the surface of multiple storylines. In Wednesday, fans get numerous Easter Eggs about the franchise and the introduction of Cousin Itt.

You know what's scarier than monsters? Feelings. pic.twitter.com/GJyx8AIxbi — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 26, 2022

But Gough and Millar admit if Netflix approves future seasons, they will focus on Wednesday as the titular character while still having the Addams family characters. The showrunners have also revealed that they mapped out multiple seasons when initially creating the series. Fans can keep their fingers crossed that Wednesday’s venture into who her stalker is will happen in a second season.

Wednesday is available on Netflix.

