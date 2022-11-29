‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters

Instead of the creepy and dark halls of the Addams family home, Netflix‘s Wednesday takes place in the equally spooky and mysterious Nevermore Academy. Alongside Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, she meets her fellow supernatural classmates. The coming-of-age story in Wednesday stars a rising cast of actors alongside Ortega, who may or may not be close to their Nevermore characters’ ages.

Cast member Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Cast members Georgie Farmer and Naomi J. Ogawa are a gorgon and goth vampire at Nevermore in ‘Wednesday’

The series never entirely makes clear how old the Nevermore characters are. But fans cans speculate the school is the equivalent of a normie high school with freshman, sophomore, juniors, and seniors. By many accounts, the cast of characters in Wednesday are likely not first-year students. Actor Georgie Farmer played the role of Ajax Petropolus, a gorgon. He has powers similar to Medusa and can turn people into stone.

He has a fun yet drama-filled romance with Enid. Fans can estimate his age to be either 16 or 17. In real life, Farmer was born in 2002, making him 20 years old. Meanwhile, the cool goth Nevermore vampire student, Yoko Tanaka, is played by actor Naomi J. Ogawa. Based on the character, Yoko is likely slightly older at 17. Actor Ogawa was born in 1999 and is 23 years old.

Eugene and Enid become Wednesday’s first genuine friends

While Wednesday is adamant about not fitting in at Nevermore, she relies on her roommate and newfound friend. In Wednesday, Enid Sinclair is a werewolf but is a late bloomer compared to her family. Actor Emma Myers embodies Enid’s strikingly colorful persona as she tries to become friends with the goth teen. Enid is likely the same age as Wednesday at 16 years old. In real life, the actor is 20 years old and born in 2002.

When given the opportunity, always glare uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/bohgkP8A3f — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 29, 2022

Also, part of the Nevermore cast in Wednesday is Euguene Otinger. He meets Wednesday when she is forced to join a school club and meets Eugen, the leader of the bee club. Along the way, she begins to care for him because he reminds her of her brother.

Actor Moosa Mostafa plays the role and is the youngest actor in the cast. Eugene is likely younger than Wednesday and a freshman in the Netflix series. The British actor was born in 2009 and is 13 years old.

Joy Sunday stars in the cast of ‘Wednesday’ as Nevermore’s queen siren Bianca Barclay

Even Nevermore has a hierarchy among the supernatural students. On Wednesday’s first day, Enid gives her the rundown of the social cliques, especially Bianca Barclay. She is the closes thing the school has to royalty and is a powerful siren. Wednesday begins to rub her the wrong way because of her attitude to do what she wants without consequence. She is also jealous of Xavier’s, her ex, interest in the goth teen.

For once, I agree with Bianca Barclay. pic.twitter.com/2kKL81OZHP — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 25, 2022

Actor Joy Sunday plays the role of Bianca in Wednesday. According to Teen Vogue, the actor explains, “I had to have this steely exterior, which was very helped by the contacts, but I also really wanted to balance the softness that I believe is in Bianca.” Regarding the character’s age, she might be older at 17. But in real life, Sunday is the oldest among the cast and her Nevermore character, having been born in 1995. She is 27 years old.

Xavier Thorpe is the resident tortured artist who fans love dearly

The big surprise to Wednesday is the love triangle between Xavier Thorpe and the local normie Tyler Galpin. While fans may have been swooned by Tyler’s boyish charm, Xavier has a brooding and mysterious aura that attracts anyone. According to Teen Vogue, Percy Hynes White explains, “He’s suspicious, but he is also flirty… charming but untrustworthy.”

Cast member Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

From the get-go, his feelings for Wednesday are apparent, even when he is accused of murder. It is safe to assume that Xavier is 16 or 17 while at Nevermore in the series. The Canadian actor was born in 2001 and is 21 years old. He is only a few years older than his character.

Jenna Ortega stars in the cast of ‘Wednesday’ as the infamous macabre teen

Unlike previous versions of Wednesday Addams, the Netflix series introduces her much older. In Christina Ricci’s last live-action role as the character, Wednesday was 13 years old. Ortega’s leading cast role in Wednesday has the character as a teenager at 16 years old while at Nevermore.

As much as it pains me to admit, Enid Sinclair is growing on me. Like a flesh-eating fungus. pic.twitter.com/64709zFwoM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 24, 2022

Her age melds into the series’ coming-of-age story as she attends Nevermore, discovers who she can be, makes friends, has her first love experience, and mends her mother-daughter relationship with Morticia. In real life, Ortega is a few years older than her character. The native Californian was born in 2002 and is 20 years old.

