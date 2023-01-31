‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Emma Myers Believes Wednesday Needs a Boy Free ‘Season of Singleness’

The smash hit Netflix series Wednesday has fans hoping for a Wenclair romance. While Wednesday Addams found herself in the middle of a love triangle between Xavier Thorpe and Tyler Galpin, there was a strong underlying bond between Enid and the goth teen. As Wednesday Season 2 has been greenlighted, Emma Myers hopes Wednesday takes some time away from romance and focuses on being single.

Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Wednesday found herself developing feelings for a killer in ‘Wednesday’

While Wednesday is transferred to Nevermore Academy, she is the odd one out of a whole school of outcasts. She captured the interest of tortured artist Xavier, who once dated the Queen Bee Bianca. Hoping to find a way out of town, she meets Tyler, a local barista. Her gothic and macabre nature does not frighten him, and he becomes an ally.

As the series progresses, Wednesday falls deeper into the grand mystery of what happened to her parents years ago and the local murders. But she also falls even deeper into her own love triangle. There is no hiding that both Xavier and Tyler developed feelings for her. Fans were divided on which male character to root for in Wednesday. Xavier is from her own neck of the woods and understands her macabre nature. Meanwhile, Tyler is the unassuming boy next door who accepts her for who she is.

Wednesday adds a curveball when she begins to suspect Xavier of being the Hyde and killer. Believing she solved the case, she goes after Tyler and kisses him. But Wednesday soon reveals Tyler was the real threat. Her psychic abilities show her flashbacks of Tyler turning into the monster and killing. Some fans may have found it fitting that Wednesday’s first crush was a serial killer.

In the Wednesday finale, Xavier forgives her and gives her an iPhone to keep in touch. Meanwhile, a cliffhanger reveals another master has reawakened Tyler. Is there still love in the air for Wednesday with Xavier or someone in a second season? Fans believe there is room for an LGBTQ story with Enid. The two roommates began an undeniable bond that teased possible romance. But Emma Myers has other ideas for Wednesday Season 2.

Emma Myers wants the macabre teen to take a breather for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Since the series, fans have wholeheartedly supported the idea of Enid and Wednesday developing a romance in the future. The Wednesday cast has also agreed that it could be a possibility. Jenna Ortega teased that in another world, they would be together. Myers has also added to the fun of the subject. But the actor recently gave her two cents about what is in store for Wenclair.

“Anything is possible in the show. We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything,” said Myers in an interview with Variety. “As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Halloween is over but spooky season never ends. pic.twitter.com/5W9amaEg1z — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 1, 2022

There is no denying that Wednesday has had a rough and bumpy start for first loves. Not only does she accuse one of her love interests of murder, but the person she develops real feelings for is, in fact, the killer. Myers might be right about the goth character taking a break from boy drama for Wednesday Season 2. After all, the series’s second season spells out more trouble for the character.

Wednesday Addams has a stalker to worry about in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

The Netflix series ended on a cliffhanger that more than suggested a continuing storyline. On her way out of Nevermore, she receives an anonymous text on a brand new phone no one has the number to besides Xavier. The text is a series of photos of her with Xavier, Tyler, and alone. There is also a GIF of her head getting chopped off.

Instead of being worried, Wednesday only smirks at the fun possibility of having a stalker. It seems that her time away from Nevermore will be exciting. For now, there are no storyline details about Wednesday Season 2. Will fans see her return to the school or back at the Addams family home?