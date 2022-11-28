‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Jenna Ortega Wants an ‘Antihero’ Path for the Leading Character

Wednesday Addams goes down a murder mystery adventure in Netflix‘s Wednesday. Looking at the character, she is the series’ unique and dark hero. While angered by having to attend Nevermore, she becomes intrigued by the supernatural murder mystery in town. Her curiosity stems from her morbidness for murder and wanting to uncover the truth behind the secrets. While the series finale has a happy and cliffhanger ending, Jenna Ortega hopes her character is seen as an antihero in Wednesday Season 2.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Jenna Ortega as the macabre teen in ‘Wednesday’ series via Netflix

‘Wednesday’ ends on a cliffhanger as the macabre teen gets her own stalker

After the dangerous events of the Wednesday finale and Wednesday learning who the killer Hyde is and how Ms. Thornhill is involved, the story is far from over. While all is well in Jericho and the school season is over, there is a new mystery for the lead character. As her relationship with Xavier shows some promise, the phone she receives from him leads to a new villain at play.

While driving away, she receives a series of text messages. The messages include stalker photos of her, Tyler, and Xavier. In the series, fans believe that Ms. Thornhill, the real Laurel Gates, was the real mastermind behind it all. But the text messages prove otherwise.

At the same time, while in an armored vehicle, a detained Tyler transforms into his Hyde. Wednesday soon suspects Ms. Thornhill is a puppet to the real master. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega explains, “I kind of anticipated it.”

Wednesday has always been known for lacking the ability to sympathize with others and being slightly self-absorbed. But she does come to open her dark heart to the people who helped her in the series. But Ortega reveals she wants something grittier for her character in Wednesday Season 2.

Jenna Ortega wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to dive into her character’s competitiveness

Netflix has yet to greenlight a Wednesday Season 2, and fans are eager for one. The first season showed incredible promise of Wednesday carrying the series as the lead alongside the well-established supporting characters. Its cliffhanger also raised the anticipation for a new installment. Fans cannot forget Wednesday left a loose thread with Ms. Thornhill.

But the series also served as a coming-of-age story for the goth character. Once angered by living in her mother’s shadow, she learns the truth about what happened 25 years ago and builds a relationship. Not to mention, Wednesday learns to empathize with her newfound friend, Enid. Wednesday shifts away from her one-woman show and realizes some people care for her.

While it is a welcome change, Ortega reveals she has other ideas for Wednesday Season 2. Telling Entertainment Tonight, the actor wants something even darker. “I kind of want her to be darker,” said Ortega. “I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, ‘Man, how’s this guy doing this?'”

In true Wednesday fashion, she cannot be a normal hero who seeks justice wherever she turns. “I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero,” explained Ortega.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 could take on more characters and a new villain

There is a lot left to explore in a Wednesday Season 2. According to TV Line, co-showrunner Miles Millar explained they “just touched the surface.” While the series has to focus on the macabre teen, they want to include the original family members here and there.

Based on the cliffhanger, another evil lurks in the shadows that Wednesday will be inclined to uncover. Looking at the stalker photos sent to Wednesday, fans can look back at the episodes they are from. But there is no clear indicator of who took them.

Bianca and her mother Gabrielle in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

But according to Digital Spy, the villain might have been revealed. As fans know, the Hyde needs a master. Wednesday learned it was Ms. Thornhill, but Tyler is seen transforming into the Hyde, with her whereabouts unknown in the finale. Could it be that Ms. Thornhill is still on the run and controlled by someone else? Digital Spy suspects the culprit could be Gabrielle, one of the leaders of Morning Star and Bianca’s mother.

Bianca explains she escaped from her mother and the cult, which manipulates people to defraud them of their money under the ruse of being a life-changing service. Gabrielle is also a siren and has an evil aura to her. Using her abilities, she may be controlling Thornhill and Tyler.

