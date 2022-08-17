‘Wednesday’: Series Showcases Wednesday’s Unique Relationship With Pugsley: ‘She’s Allowed to Torture Him. Nobody Else Is’

New images of Netflix‘s Tim Burton series, Wednesday, has fan excited for what is to come. Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role of Wednesday Addams, the series chronicles her coming-of-age story as a teen attending Nevermore Academy. While full of mystery and possibly murder, Wednesday also dives into her family and relationship with her brother Pugsley. Fans know their unique bond and way of having macabre fun.

Wednesday and Pugsley have a strong sibling bond

The Addams family is comprised of Morticia and Gomez and their two children. Wednesday is the oldest, with her brother Pugsley being the youngest. But their relationship is not the most ordinary. Both children grew up with a darker idea of life full of macabre, death, danger, and more. What was so enthralling about the sibling dynamic was how they got along.

Since the cartoons, popular movie franchises, and animated movies, Wednesday and Pugsley rough housed to the point of imminent death. In The Addams Family, fans remember how Christina Ricci’s Wednesday convinced her brother to sit in an electrocution chair. Her goal? To see if God was real, and Pugsley played along. To many, the way they played is bizarre and dangerous beyond belief.

Wednesday was always the torturer, and Pugsley was her victim. But somehow, it was normal for the siblings, and they stuck by each other no matter what. The series will continue to display the siblings’ unique relationship and Wednesday’s protectiveness over Pugsley.

New ‘Wednesday’ images show Pugsley tied up in a locker

In an interview with Vanity Fair, creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough discuss Wednesday’s storyline details and dynamics. Besides Luis Guzmán’s version of Gomez Addams sticking to the original carton, the series will dive further into the family.

Wednesday is a full-grown teenager disturbed by her family’s constant affection. While not a fan of goopy love, she shows her older sister’s bond with her brother Pugsley. In recent photos for Wednesday, fans see the macabre teen in front of an open locker with Pugsley inside. He is bound with rope and biting an apple like a rotisserie pig. But it is unclear if Wednesday was behind it or someone else.

According to the creators, Pugsley is also the target of bullies. But Wednesday comes to his rescue. “She’s allowed to torture him. Nobody else is,” explains Millar. “That’s the difference. She will defend him to the end against bullies or anything else, but she has license to do what she wants. She’s very protective of him in a very Wednesday way.”

The official trailer for the series shows Wednesday standing up to Pugsley’s bullies. She states that only she is allowed to torture him. Her retaliation? Putting rabid piranhas in the swimming pool leads to a student’s male genitalia being severely injured.

Who is the actor playing Pugsley in ‘Wednesday’?

Pugsley is not listed as a main cast character in Netflix’s Wednesday. Young actor Isaac Ordonez plays the role. Still building his career, he is known for a few roles. In 2018 he was Charles Wallace’s double in A Wrinkle in Time.

He has since appeared in roles in short works, with Wednesday being his first major series. According to IMDb, he appears as Pugsley in the first and fifth episodes. His lack of appearance is likely due to the series focusing on Wednesday’s story at Nevermore Academy.

Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega, and Isaac Ordonez suit up as the Addams Family in this first look at ‘Wednesday,’ the new @Netflix series from Tim Burton. https://t.co/9yNodVgqrp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 16, 2022

