‘Wednesday’ Showrunners Have a ‘Pretty Clear Runway’ of What Could Happen in Future Seasons

The Netflix series Wednesday left an exciting loose thread to the mystery in the finale. As Wednesday Addams leaves after her first semester as Nevermore, she soon learns another Big Bad is gunning for her. While a Wednesday Season 2 has not been greenlighted by Netflix, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar reveal they have roughly planned for the series’s future.

Jenna Ortega stars in 'Wednesday'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Mysterious texts reveal a new stalker for Wednesday Addams

By the Wednesday finale, a lot goes on at Nevermore. Wednesday’s investigation initially led her to suspect Xavier and Dr. Kinbott as the killer Hyde and its master. But when sharing her first kiss with Tyler, she learns he is the Hyde and later discovers he is well aware of his bloody actions. While fooled, Wednesday also learns she was wrong about its master.

When Eugene regains consciousness, he reveals the woman in question wore red boots. Wednesday puts the pieces together and confronts Ms. Thornhill about being the Hyde’s master and Laurel Gates. Ms. Thornhill kidnaps Wednesday and reveals her master plan of resurrecting Crackstone to kill all the outcasts.

By the end of the series, Wednesday and the Nevermore students win the battle against Crackstone, Tyler, and Ms. Thornhill. In the aftermath, Xavier is a free man and gifts Wednesday an iPhone, hoping she will text him. On her way out of Nevermore, she receives stalker photos of her from an unknown sender and a cute gif hinting at her death.

But more loose threads could lead to a Wednesday Season 2. Fans are unclear about what happened to Ms. Thornhill and what will become of Tyler as he was last seen Hyde-ing out. Wednesday showrunners reveal they have planned ahead.

‘Wednesday’ showrunners originally mapped out more than one season

While Jenna Ortega hopes her character gets an antihero and darker story if Netflix approves a new season, the showrunners give fans some hope. In an interview with Variety, the Wednesday showrunners reveal they created the series with an advanced plan.

“For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful,” explained Millar. “So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

Gough and Millar have previously spoken that the series only grazed the surface of exploring the multiple characters introduced. According to TVLine, Gough hopes that a Wednesday Season 2 will further explore the growth of the macabre teen. “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship,” explained the Wednesday showrunner.

Going forward, the following installments will focus on Wednesday while sprinkling in the famous franchise family in a few episodes.

Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 take place at Nevermore again?

There are a few circulating theories of what can transpire in a second-season installment. The series has many questions to answer. Is Ms. Thornhill a pawn in a larger game? Does Tyler have another master, and who is Wednesday’s stalker? Fans are also curious to know if Wednesday will strike a future romance with Xavier.

But there is another question about where a Wednesday Season 2 could occur. In the series finale, while Wednesday is in the car and after receiving the mysterious texts, she hints at the possible timeline.

“Maybe this forced vacation will be more interesting than I imagined,” says Wednesday. The season ends with the students of Nevermore leaving after the semester. A Wednesday Season 2 could take place during the school break and Wednesday returning home. Fans could see more of the Addams family and the characters of Nevermore in their individual lives.

