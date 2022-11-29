‘Wednesday’ Showrunners on the Meaning Behind Wednesday and Enid’s ‘Impactful’ Hug

Wednesday follows the titular character (Jenna Ortega) solving mysteries. She also shows interest in a boy, but her biggest moment doesn’t involve him. This is what showrunners of the Netflix show had to say about her hug with Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Wednesday Episode 8 “A Murder of Woes.”]

Wednesday and Enid went from enemies to friends

When given the opportunity, always glare uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/bohgkP8A3f — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 29, 2022

RELATED: How ‘Wednesday’ Paid Tribute to Latin Culture – From Dances to a Tradition Sweet and Spicy Treat

Season 1 started with Wednesday moving into Nevermore. She gained a roommate who seems to be the exact opposite of the iconic character.

Enid is cheerful and interested in boys. She loves colors, so her room, hair, and nails are filled with them. The werewolf also loves to hug when meeting new people, but Wednesday stopped her.

The roommates started feuding over their shared space. But that changed over time, and in “A Murder of Woes,” they were good friends. After Enid wolfed out and fought Tyler Galpin’s Hyde (Hunter Doohan) and Wednesday defeated Jack Crackstone (William Houston), the roommates reunited for an emotional hug. Enid initiated it, and Wednesday hugged her back.

Wednesday hugging Enid was ‘an impactful arc’

As much as it pains me to admit, Enid Sinclair is growing on me. Like a flesh-eating fungus. pic.twitter.com/64709zFwoM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 24, 2022

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: All of the Creatures in the New Netflix Series

Wednesday and the rest of her family don’t know affection like everyone else. So the writers wrote for her to change slightly.

“That was really the hat trick,” showrunner Alfred Gough told Variety. “The North Star was that Wednesday always had to be Wednesday, but she did have to have a journey. It’s a slight arc, but it’s definitely an impactful arc. When you get to the end, and you see the hug with Enid—”

“We love that that’s the arc,” showrunner Miles Millar chimed in. “Her season arc is a hug. But it’s so impactful. I think, hopefully, that moment between those to characters is really the emotional climax of the show. It was certainly designed that way, and I think the audience will be surprised by how much that means to them. To see these two characters hug, it sounds so small and trivial in a normal show. In this one, it’s actually hugely important to Wednesday’s emotional journey.”

What’s next for Enid and Wednesday?

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who become the best of friends | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

It’s unknown whether the show will get a second season. But it left a few loose ties for more stories.

Enid ended up with her crush, Ajax Petropolus (Georgie Farmer), and she successfully wolfed out. It’s unknown how she’ll further grow with another season.

But we do know that Wednesday has a stalker from text messages she received on her new phone. If she tells Enid, then she’ll want to sniff out the stalker.

RELATED: ​​ ‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters