‘Wednesday’ Star Hunter Doohan Opens Up About Off-Camera Chemistry With Jenna Ortega

Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan, who plays “normie” barista Tyler Galpin in the Netflix series, opened up about his chemistry with Jenna Ortega on- and off-screen. Here’s what Doohan said about working with Ortega and whether their connection on camera stems from a real-life romance.

Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin, a love interest of Jenna Ortega

Netflix’s Wednesday, the Tim Burton-directed spinoff of The Addams Family, follows the adventures of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) at the fictional Nevermore Academy. The show centers around the titular character as she investigates a series of mysterious murders and navigates a love triangle between “normie” barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and psychic artist Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Although his mainstream popularity has skyrocketed after portraying Ortega’s love interest, Tyler Galpin is far from Doohan’s first role. The Arkansas native has several acting credits under his belt, including playing Adam Desiato in Your Honor, Warren in Truth Be Told, and Matt Ryan in Schooled.

“I love Hunter Doohan and I’ve only seen him in Wednesday,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another fan tweeted, “Hunter Doohan – great actor, but I am obsessed with the character he played in ‘Wednesday.’”

Many fans are hoping to see more of Ortega and Doohan’s connection in season 2 of the hit Netflix show. “I want wednesday’s season 2 please where it’s all about tyler and wednesday,” tweeted one fan.

‘Wednesday’ actor Hunter Doohan opened up about his off-screen chemistry with co-star Jenna Ortega

In an interview with Hollywire, Wednesday actor Hunter Doohan got candid about his chemistry with Jenna Ortega on- and off-screen.

“I mean, off-camera it’s super easy, because Jenna’s so lovely,” he said, revealing that he and Ortega became close before moving to Europe to film the Netflix show. “I mean, we met for coffee in Burbank before we ever went to Romania. And, yeah, I just love her.”

He continued to gush about his friend and co-star. “She’s so easy to work with, she’s so talented. I learned so much from her,” Doohan said. “Because we were trying to build a love story with Wednesday Addams, and I would sometimes be like, ‘Okay, are we building this enough?’ And Jenna would be like, ‘I can do that with a look.’ And then, I was watching the show, and I was like, “Damn, yeah, she can!’”

The Tyler Galpin actor is married to husband Fielder Jewett

Although Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan have great on-screen chemistry as Wednesday Addams and Tyler Galpin, their connection on camera does not equate to a real-life romance.

Ortega’s relationship status is unknown, but Doohan married his husband, Fielder Jewett, over the summer. The actor revealed that he met the producer, who has worked on projects like Rosy and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, on Tinder, and they got engaged in 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On June 17, Doohan shared an Instagram carousel of photos from his wedding. “Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard… It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special!” he captioned the images, adding a red heart emoji.