‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega May Quit Acting to Become a Nurse

Jenna Ortega is certainly having a moment. Ever since her comedy-horror series, Wednesday, dropped on Netflix, the actor has been thrust firmly into the limelight. The success of the show means that Ortega is getting more attention than ever before. Fans old and new are paying attention to the 20-year-old’s acting career and are curious to see what she’s doing next. But what does Ortega see for her future?

Jenna Ortega | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jenna Ortega started acting at a very young age

Many people may mistake Ortega for an overnight success, but she’s been working hard for years. The Scream star convinced her parents to let her pursue acting when she was only a child. She’s spent over half of her life steadily building up credits with shows like Stuck in the Middle and You and films like Yes Day and The Fallout. And Ortega also has multiple upcoming projects to sink her teeth in.

The ‘Wednesday’ star could potentially quit acting to become a nurse

Ortega has been candid about the fact that she’s just now starting to get scripts that she’s super excited about 10 years into her acting career. But has she thought about where she sees herself long-term? The X star admits that she doesn’t like to forecast too far into the future. However, when speaking with Olivia Rodrigo for The Face, she did reveal where she’d like to be in 20 years. Interestingly enough, Ortega’s future may or may not include acting full-time.

“I would hope I’m doing jobs that excite me,” Ortega explained. “I think I’d tend to go down the more dramatic indie route. Maybe a good slasher or two in there. I’d like my jobs to be diverse. If I reach some sort of widespread genre collection, that would be exciting for me. And that’s if I continue acting. There’s a part of me that also sees myself stopping and becoming a nurse or something.”

Ortega admires her mom, who is a nurse

Considering Ortega’s mother is a nurse, it’s not surprising that she’s considered nursing as a potential career path. The California native has the deepest respect for her mother and the profession that she holds. “She’s the coolest woman alive,” Ortega admitted about her moms. “I want to save lives, I think that’s pretty neat.”

Only time will tell if Ortega decides to pursue a career in nursing down the line. For now, however, she seems content with acting. And if she does stick with the entertainment industry, she revealed that she’d also like to try her hand at composing and directing one day. Ultimately, however, the actor is grateful for all she’s accomplished thus far.

The actor gets candid about her privilege

“I understand that I’m in a very, very privileged place, and I’m a very fortunate person,” Ortega explained. “I know that things that have come my way do not come naturally and are not common. So I think in 20 years… I don’t know. I hope that I’m doing work that I’m proud of, maybe closer with family and friends.”