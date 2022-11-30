‘Wednesday’: Team Tyler or Team Xavier? Who Were Fans Rooting for During the Series

While Wednesday was solving the murder mystery, fans could not keep their eyes off Xavier Thorpe and Tyler Galpin. The two characters became the macabre teen’s love interests in Netflix‘s Wednesday. Xavier and Tyler each had their charm in the love triangle. One was the brooding artist, while the other was a sweet normie. By the Wednesday finale, who were fans gaga over?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Characters Tyler Galpin and Xavier Thorpe in 'Wednesday' series

Tyler Galpin becomes Wednesday Addams partner in crime in ‘Wednesday’

On Wednesday’s first day at Nevermore, she faces possible death when a gargoyle almost crushes her. But thankfully, Xavier was there to push her out of the way. When Wednesday wakes up in the infirmary, he reveals they knew each other as children. Wednesday even cracks a smile.

During her orientation, Enid described Xavier as the school’s tortured artist and the ex of Bianca Barclay. At first glance, Xavier is the epitome of the dark, brooding, and mysterious bad-boy aura many fans would gravitate towards. As the series progressed, Xavier proved to be kind, thoughtful, and genuinely cared for Wednesday. He even has a hard time letting go of her.

While Xavier captured some fans’ hearts, so did Tyler. While in town, Wednesday visits a local coffee shop and fixes Tyler’s espresso machine. Unlike other townies, he is not spooked by her demeanor. Tyler comes to Wednesday’s aid to help solve the mystery as Wednesday progresses.

Tyler does prove to be a formidable love interest for Wednesday alongside Xavier. He defends her against his sheriff father and is her date to the Rave’N. In the series, he understood her when making her watch Legally Blonde on their horror date. But between Xavier and Tyler, who did Wednesday fans really fall for?

‘Wednesday’ fans decide their crush between Tyler and Xavier

To get to the bottom of the Xavier and Tyler love story debate, I conducted a poll on Twitter. Fans had to pick between the brooding artist of Nevermore and the unassuming local coffee shop barista. The results may or not be surprising to some fans.

Out of 43 votes over the course of a day, 67.4% of fans picked Xavier for the win. Tyler got 32.6% of the votes. Two other fans picked Xavier in the comments, and one fan picked Tyler. The brooding hunk of Nevermore won the hearts of Wednesday fans more than the kind-eyed Tyler.

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe in 'Wednesday' Episode 1

Deciding who is worthy of Wednesday’s dark love was tough. Both characters accept Wednesday for who she is and are not afraid of expressing their feelings. But Tyler and Xavier battled the same issue of Wednesday unable to empathize with how they felt for her. But the Netflix series does take a turn when the threads of the murder mystery lead to turmoil in the love triangle.

Who does Wednesday fall in love with in the finale?

Sadly, Wednesday does not fall deep into Xavier’s charm or feelings for her. But there is a clear indication that she knows Xavier likes her but cannot understand or fathom why. Their possible love story is cut short when she suspects him of being the killer Hyde. During the investigation in Wednesday, she suspects him of the multiple dreams he has of the monster.

Later, the number of clues leads her to think he is the killer, and she turns him in to the police. It is safe to say that Xavier’s feelings for the goth teen dwindle because of it. Believing the mystery is solved, she meets Tyler at the coffee shop. They patch up their problems and share their first kiss.

After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t. pic.twitter.com/h5Ver9oozC — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2022

Fans may have yelled with glee until Wednesday’s visions show her the truth. Tyler is the Hyde that has been killing normies. In the end, Wednesday does fall for Tyler, and it is comical that her first crush is a serial killer.

By the end of the series, she uncovers the whole truth about Tyler and his master. After saving Nevermore from its demise, the school season is over. Xavier is set free and holds no grudge against Wednesday. It also seems that his affection for her is not entirely gone. He gives her an iPhone and hopes she will text him. Wednesday Season 2 will hopefully further explore their possible love story.

