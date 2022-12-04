‘Wednesday’ Was Not Filmed on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Set, But These Shows Were

Shortly after Wednesday premiered to rave reviews on Netflix, fans started questioning the show’s set. Several Gilmore Girls friends theorized that the set used for Jericho looked and felt an awful lot like Stars Hollow. The gazebo, and the storefronts behind it had a familiar, small-town feel. Despite the similarities, the famed Warner Bros. lot that welcomed Lorelai and Rory Gilmore every day for seven years didn’t pull double duty as Jericho. That doesn’t mean you’ve never seen Stars Hollow masquerading as another town before. The Gilmore Girls set has been used for several shows, including another Netflix hit.

Jericho and Stars Hollow are thousands of miles apart

While Gilmore Girls fans felt certain that they recognized Jericho as the famed Stars Hollow, the series was not filmed on the Gilmore Girls set. According to Midgard Times, Wednesday was filmed throughout Romania over six months. The Tim Burton-led production opted to use locations in Bucharest and Bușteni for most of the show.

A marching band performs at Jericho’s town square in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

RELATED: Jenna Ortega Explains Why Wednesday Addams Doesn’t Blink

As for the town of Jericho, while it felt like Stars Hollow, it was a unique set created specifically for Wednesday. Burton told Kiss FM that Jericho was constructed inside a film studio in Romania, more than 6,000 miles from California. He said, “We had enough space to building exteriors, respectively to build the city of Jericho. It’s as if the sets come to life, and that supports the entire atmosphere of the series.”

‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ were both filmed on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ set

While Netflix filmed Wednesday far from the Burbank studio that houses the Gilmore Girls set, fans have certainly seen the set in other shows. Hart of Dixie, a CW classic, and Pretty Little Liars both used the famed Gilmore Girls set for their own small towns.

Stars Hollow was redecorated to develop the similarly small town of Bluebell, Alabama, in Hart of Dixie. For Pretty Little Liars, everything from Stars Hollow High School to Miss Patty’s dance studio was repurposed to serve as Rosewood.

Netflix filmed portions of ‘You’ on the famed Warner Bros. lot

Gilmore girls was a quaint dramedy about a mother and daughter making a life in a small Connecticut hamlet. There was no gore or suspense, but the set that served as Stars Hollow has seen plenty of that recently. The same set has been utilized for portions of You. The Netflix series follows the life of stalker and killer Joe Goldberg, first in New York and then in California.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

RELATED: Everything Wrong With the Beloved Town of Stars Hollow

Stars Hollow was renamed Madre Linda for You and appeared in the show’s third season. It is most recognizable when The Fresh Tart is shown. While Madre Linda served as a perfect suburban backdrop to Joe’s unperfect life in season 3, that’s the last fans will see of it. Joe fled Madre Linda at the end of season 3 and is expected to pop up somewhere new for season 4. It seems unlikely that the Gilmore Girls set will be repurposed for it again. A release date for season 4 has yet to be announced.