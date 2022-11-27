‘Wednesday’: Who Are The Actors That Played Young Gomez and Morticia Addams

The Netflix series Wednesday takes beloved fans of the Addams family franchise into some uncharted territories. For the first time, Wednesday Addams is a teenager, Latina, and has a coming-of-age story with a love triangle. But fans also get a deep dive into Gomez and Morticia’s youth when they attended Nevermore. Wednesday cast spot-on actors to play Morticia and Gomez, but who are the younger versions of the macabre matriarch and patriarch?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday.]

Gwen Jones and Lucius Hoyos as Morticia and Gomez in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

Gomez and Morticia Addams have a complex and murderous past at Nevermore in ‘Wednesday’

The matriarch and patriarch of the family are a bit different than what fans are used to from the previous franchise installments. Like always, the two are inseparable and jump at the chance to show their affection, even in front of Wednesday. They tell their daughter they met and fell in love at Nevermore Academy. But the school also harbors one of their darkest secrets that they have never told Wednesday.

In the Netflix series, Wednesday wants the truth when the family visits Nevermore. Wednesday reveals what happened to Morticia and Gomez 25 years ago. Gomex was accused of murdering Garrett Gates, but the charges were dropped.

Wednesday, being how she is, knows her father is not telling the entire truth. In a series of flashbacks with younger versions of Morticia and Gomez, Wednesday reveals Garrett had murderous rage and beat Gomez to near death. Morticia unknowingly picked up a sword and killed Garrett. Wanting to protect his true love, Gomez took the blame.

Fans might agree that the actors playing the younger versions of Gomez and Morticia in Wednesday are pretty spot-on.

Gwen Jones and Lucius Hoyos play the roles of young Morticiain and Gomez in ‘Wednesday’

Catherine Zeta-Jones played the supporting role of Morticia. Like previous versions, she sticks to long jet-black hair, a black dress with a tight bodice, and a demure persona. Regarding the younger version of her character, actor Gwen Jones plays Morticia in Wednesday.

But the question is if fans have seen Jones before. The truth is Wednesday is the actor’s first on-screen role. It is a good gig playing the younger version of an iconic character and one that Zeta-Jones plays.

Alongside Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, actor Lucius Hoyos plays the younger version. Wednesday is not Hoyos’s first acting role. His IMDb page shows he has a few roles under his belt. In 2017, he played the recurring role of Pascal in the historical drama Reign. Fans may be surprised to learn he voiced the role of Carlos in the popular children’s series Paw Patrol.

Hoyos played a few roles in 2015 in Little Charmers, Heroes Reborn, and Between series. He also has a small role in the comedy series Chad. Before Wednesday, Hoyos played the leading role in the movie This Is the Night.

Who has played the iconic characters in the franchise?

While Guzmán and Zeta-Jones are inducted into the popular franchise as the Addams family matriarch and patriarch, their predecessors are hard to beat. The movie franchise skyrocketed the Addams family to pop culture notoriety. Besides Christina Ricci as Wednesday, Anjelica Huston became the epitome of Morticia in the 1991 movie alongside Raul Julia as Gomez.

They reprised their role in the sequel movie. In 1964, the Addams family graced the small-screen for the first time in the sitcom The Addams Family. Carolyn Jones played Morticia, with John Astin as Gomez. Lisa Loring played the original child version of Wednesday.

