‘Wednesday’: Will the Goth Teen Feel the Spark of Romance While at Nevermore?

Since childhood, Wednesday Addams has seen her parents deeply and madly in love. Tim Burton’s Wednesday series for Netflix will continue Morticia and Gomez Addams’s love story but with an added twist. After Wednesday is expelled from school again, her parents decide on Nevermore Academy. It just so happens it is where they met and fell in love. But it begs the question of on Wednesday will also find romance in her coming-of-age story.

Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan have a possible romance in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

Wednesday Addams begins her solo journey as she gets caught up in murders

Fans get to see the goth teen embark on her own story compared to what is seen in the original movies and black-and-white series. The now teenage version still has an aversion to all things color, fluffy, and happy. Her story takes a turn when she is expelled from another school for getting back at her brother Pugsley’s bullies.

The trailers for the series show Wednesday is not too keen on watching her mother and father be lovely dovey, especially as she will attend Nevermore Academy. In true Addams family fashion, the school is for gifted and outcast children. It is where Gomez and Morticia met as teens and fell in love. Fans would never expect the teen to consider the possibility of finding young love while at school.

She gets caught up in many things that keep her preoccupied. Part of the series synopsis explains Wednesday begins to learn the many secrets of Nevermore. She gets caught up in secret societies, a supernatural and ravenous monster, and a slew of murders. But the trailers for Wednesday might have hinted at her possibly feeling the spark of a romantic crush.

Wednesday begins a friendship with the sheriff’s son and possibly romance

A deeper look into the Tim Burton series shows Wednesday settling into her new environment. But there may be more as she sleuths and investigates the murders plaguing the local town. In a featurette video, fans see a clip of Wednesday scaring the witts out of a young coffee shop barista. The trailer also shows Wednesday running from something during a carnival alongside the same young man.

Fans get another possible hint at Wednesday’s companion on the official full-length trailer. During Nevermore’s white ball, Wednesday wears all black, and her date seems to be the same male character. On Twitter, fans get a closer look at him. In a small clip, he looks at Wednesday and says, “You’re just kind of……kooky.” But does he find Wednesday strange in a scary way or in an admirable way that could lead to romance? And who is the male character?

Halloween is over but spooky season never ends. pic.twitter.com/5W9amaEg1z — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 1, 2022

According to PopSugar, the character is Tyler Galpin, played by actor Hunter Doohan. Tyler is the son of the local sheriff. It explains why he gets involved with Wednesday as she takes it upon herself to solve the murders and mysteries. But Tyler does not attend Nevermore. It may be true that Morticia and Gomez hoped their daughter would find something out of her comfort zone.

Tyler might not be the only possible suitor for Wednesday in the romance department. Fans often see Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White. Xavier has a famous psychic father, but it is unclear if he is also gifted.

Has the macabre teen ever fallen in love before?

Wednesday finding romance seems like an odd thing for her to embark on. After all, she is the epitome of the macabre and all things death. But fans saw her fall in love once in the original movies. In Addams Family Values, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and her brother get sent to a summer camp against their will.

While there, she meets another outcast and book nerd named Joel Glicker (David Krumholtz). He falls in love with Wednesday for her macabre ways and fearlessness. By the movie’s end, they help each other in their predicament. But Wednesday begins to develop her own feelings. She even invites him to her uncle’s wedding. Later on, when she and her brother escape the camp, she and Joel share a kiss and call each other the same nicknames her parents use.

In the finale of the movie, Joel attends Pubert’s birthday. He and Wednesday visit Debbie’s grave, and Wednesday explains she would have scared her husband to death. As Joel lies down flowers, a hand emerges, startling him.

Wednesday will stream on Netflix on Nov. 23.

