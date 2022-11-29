‘Wednesday’: Will Tyler Return if There’s a Season 2?

Wednesday introduced a whole new world full of characters with magical abilities. If the Netflix series gets a second season, will Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) return? Here is everything you need to know.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Wednesday Episode 8 “A Murder of Woes.”]

What happens to Tyler Galpin on ‘Wednesday’ Season 1?

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Season 1 starts with Tyler working at a coffee shop in town. He also has a strained relationship with his father, Sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane).

Tyler meets Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) at his job and agrees to drive her out of town. That never happens, but they develop feelings for each other.

In the episode “A Murder of Woes,” Wednesday figured out Tyler was a Hyde who was unlocked by normie teacher Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci). She became his master, so he did her bidding.

Marilyn’s goal was to take down outcasts. She brought back Jack Crackstone from the dead (William Houston) to carry out this plan. But the season ended with Wednesday killing him.

Tyler was being transported, chained, and tied up in an armored truck. But he woke up and started to transform.

‘Wednesday’ showrunners confirm Tyler is still out there

Fans were left guessing what happened next. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar talked to Variety about what the scene meant and what could happen in season 2.

“He’s out there,” Gough said of the young boy. “That’s what we wanted to convey.”

Millar answered if there is a plan for season 2’s story if Netflix gives the green light. “Yeah,” he said. “For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful.”

“So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters,” he continued. “It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

Wednesday promised more mysteries

The finale ended with Wednesday’s narration. She was leaving Nevermore for a vacation but will return next semester.

She told the audience that not every thread has been tied up. Every question hasn’t been answered. Wednesday suspects Tyler and Marilyn might be a part of something bigger. Someone is also stalking Wednesday and sending her text messages on her new phone.

Fans will have to wait to find out. But showrunners seem to be excited to tell more stories with these characters.

