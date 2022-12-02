Don’t Miss This Weekend’s Christmas Movie Premieres on Hallmark, Lifetime, and More, Dec. 2-4

December is here, and with it, a flood of new holiday movies on TV. Aside from the usual premieres on Hallmark and Lifetime this weekend, Christmas enthusiasts can also look forward to new movies on CBS, OWN, and Ion, as well as some special holiday treats on HGTV and Food Network later in the week.

Every Christmas movie airing on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries from Dec. 2-4

RELATED: ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ Costume Designer Talks Bringing the 1950s to Life in New Hallmark Movie [Exclusive]

Countdown to Christmas 2022 continues this weekend with three new movie premieres on Hallmark Channel. All movies air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas. A San Francisco photojournalist is hired to shoot the Chang family’s annual over-the-top holiday party for a magazine cover. The only problem? They’re her family, and her coworker Henry doesn’t know about the connection. With Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, and Jack Wagner.

Dec. 3: A Fabled Holiday. Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey play childhood best friends who unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar town full of Christmas spirit.

Dec. 4: Undercover Holiday. Jaylen (Noemi Gonzalez), a newly-minted pop star, pretends her bodyguard Matt (Stephen Huszar) is her boyfriend when she returns home for the holidays.

Plus, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, you can catch the first Christmas movie in Hallmark’s new Mahoghany franchise. The Holiday Stocking is about a new angel (Mykelti Williamson) who gets the chance to address his biggest regret: that he wasn’t able to get his sisters to reconcile while he was alive. It airs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Patti LaBelle star in ‘A New Orleans Noel’ on Lifetime

‘Merry Textmas’ | Lifetime

Lifetime delivers a holiday present for viewers this weekend with three new movie premieres. All air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dec. 2: Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas stars Valery Ortiz as a weather forecaster who finds herself falling for her professional rival (Brandon Quinn) when they’re both assigned to cover the annual Christmas Eve festival in Leavenworth, Washington.

Dec. 3: A New Orleans Noel. Architects and former college classmates Grace (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony (Brad James) reunite when they’re both hired to renovate the home of New Orleans praline icon Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle).

Dec. 4: Merry Textmas. An unmarried app developer named Gaby (Ariana Ron Pedrique) plans to spend Christmas with her family at her abuela’s house in Oaxaca. But when she accidentally adds Alex (Rodrigo Massa) to the family group chat, they invite him to join them for the holidays.

‘Fit for Christmas’ premieres on CBS

Paul Greene and Amanda Kloots star in Fit for Christmas, premiering Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Kloots plays Audrey a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor who lives in the small town of Mistletoe, Montana. Greene plays the charming, mysterious businessman who comes to town with plans to renovate the beloved community center with Audrey teaches her classes.

UPtv’s Christmas movie schedule

‘Christmas on the Slopes’ | UPtv

A trio of feel-good holiday flicks premiere on UPtv this weekend. All air at 7 p.m. ET.

Dec. 2: Christmas in the Wild. Buck and Jessica’s Christmas together takes a dangerous turn when a journey through the wild turns into a fight for survival.

Dec. 3: Christmas on the Slopes: A struggling celebrity chef takes a holiday vacation to a luxury resort, where she falls for the chef.

Dec. 4: Christmas on the Rocks. A company Christmas party at a ski lodge takes a turn for the worse when the guests are trapped by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be the event manager’s old flame.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Two new movies air this weekend on Great American Family. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane stars Fuller House alum Andrea Barber and Dan Payne and is about Tilda, a woman who is looking forward to celebrating the holidays in her first house, until she realizes that she’s expected to keep up with her neighbors’ intense holiday decorating tradition. It airs Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

B&B Merry stars Jen Lilley as a travel blogger who is invited to spend Christmas at a small-town B&B, where she finds herself falling for the owner’s son (Jesse Hutch). It airs Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Holiday movie premieres on OWN and Ion

On OWN, Destiny’s Child alum LeToya Luckett and SNL’s Finesse Mitchell team up for The Great Holiday Bake War. Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) were rivals when they were in pastry school. Now, years later, they’re facing off in a high stakes TV baking competition. Sparks fly as each fights to win the $50,000 prize. It airs Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Search for Secret Santa follows a young reporter who thinks she’s stumbled on a career-making story when she finds a long-lost, undelivered Secret Santa gift. The story gets even better when she discovers the package contains a priceless (and stolen) Fabergé egg. It airs Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Ion.

‘A Christmas Open House’ airs on HGTV on Dec. 7

If you have discovery+, you can already stream four new movies featuring HGTV and Food Network stars such as Ben and Erin Napier and Duff Goldman. If not, several will air on TV next week.

A Christmas Open House with Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier airs Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV.

A Gingerbread Christmas, which features Cake Masters host Goldman, airs Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond airs Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.

New Christmas movies streaming on Netflix, Freevee, and Fox Nation

RELATED: ‘Falling for Christmas’: You Can Stay at the Real Ski Lodge Where Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Movie Was Filmed

Looking for Christmas movies to stream? These movies also debut this weekend:

Dec. 2 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netlix

Dec. 2: Hotel for the Holidays on Amazon Freevee

Dec. 4: Christmas in Wolf Creek on Fox Nation

Plus, Rolling Into Christmas debuted Dec. 1 on BET+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.