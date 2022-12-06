‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 4 Recap: It Might Be ‘Just Business,’ But It’s Also Just Racist

The Hulu original series Welcome to Chippendales stars Kumail Nanjiani as Chippendales founder, Somen “Steve” Banerjee, features the glitz and glamour of LA nightlife in the ’80s, but it doesn’t wash out the dark undertones of the real story. In Welcome to Chippendales Episode 4, viewers see Steve’s desire to become a successful businessman begin to transform into something much uglier. Despite experiencing racism himself, Steve uses the guise of “It’s just business” to excuse his actions.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Welcome to Chippendales Episode 4, “Just Business.”]

Much of ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 4 focuses on Otis McCutcheon, played by Quentin Plair. | Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Steve tries to excuse his racism as a business move in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 4

When the episode opens, audiences see Otis (Quentin Plair) excited to see the calendar from Steve and Ray’s photo shoot, but he’s not in it. He finds it hard to believe that Chippendales most popular dancer wouldn’t make it into the club’s hottest new merchandise, but it’s becoming clear what’s really happening.

We learn that Denise still hasn’t heard from Nick. When she complains to Steve, he tells her that Nick abandoned them. He follows that up with, “I could kill him.”

Later, we catch up with Nick, and he’s wining and dining two men in New York. He pitches a new show, and he wants to call it U’S Male.” Nick describes the marketing for the all-male revue, and it features a naked man with a box over his genitals with the tagline, “US Male: We’ve Got Your Package.” When the men still seem confused, as Nick previously worked in the upscale world of Broadway, he describes it as a “Studio 54 for the 80s.” However, the men fail to see his vision and tell him it sounds sleazy.

Back in California, Steve and Irene manage an event at a local mall promoting the calendar. Otis confronts Steve about his absence, and Steve explains it would’ve been bad for sales “because he’s Black.”

When Otis points out that women love him in the club, Steve replies, “It’s one thing for women to enjoy you in the privacy of the club, but it’s different to have a photo of a shirtless black man hanging in their home.”

Otis isn't taking the backseat. #WelcometoChippendales pic.twitter.com/cOZ1QOWThf — Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu ? (@wtchippendales) December 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’: What Happened to Somen Banerjee’s Wife, Irene?

Meet Bradford Barton, Nick’s new lover

After the dismal meeting at lunch, Nick heads to drink his troubles away at a bar. There, he meets a man named Bradford Barton, who catches his eyes with the use of his vocal cords in a rendition of “Someone Is Waiting.” They flirt at the bar before heading back to the hotel together.

After some steamy sex, the two chat about their lives, and Nick brings up Chippendales. Nick’s shocked when Bradford knows about the club, but he explains that he wants to start his own male dance troupe in New York. Confused, Bradford wonders why Nick would leave something already so well-established, and Nick explains his issues with Steve. Bradford essentially tells Nick he’s out of his mind and, instead, Nick should just expand the brand. It’s also helpful to know that Bradford is very, very rich.

Back at the club, a harried Denise rushes to get the men ready for their next performance when she gets a call from Nick. Angry (and to be honest, everyone is angry at one point in Welcome to Chippendales Episode 4), she blows up at him for leaving all the work for her. However, he wants her to come to New York to help him start U.S. Male. Nick tells her he found a backer – it’s Bradford. Denise hangs up on him, but not before a look crosses over her face letting us know she really misses her friend.

Meanwhile, the demand for Chippendales calendars skyrockets, and Steve runs into trouble trying to find a printer to meet his demands. As a solution, Steve buys the printing press that refused his business. When he bombards Irene with the news, she becomes upset because he never consulted her. Steve’s demand for everything to go his way begins to rub everyone the wrong way.

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 4 shows greed and power get the best of Steve

Toward the end of episode 4, Steve takes Irene to The Palisades for dinner, but he can’t get a table. He sees others walk past him with no issue, the host tells him those people are members. When he asks about getting a membership, the man brushes Steve off and says he needs a sponsor. Steve quickly realizes what’s happening and asks him if it’s because of his skin color. The man bumbles over his words, enraging Steve. Irene pulls him out of the restaurant before things escalate even more.

Nick returns while Denise tries to choreograph a new dance. She slaps him across the face before throwing her arms around him, grateful for his return. He goes to Steve’s office to tell him his plans for expanding the club to New York City and that he wants full control over that location. Of course, Steve balks at the idea of relinquishing any of his power, but Nick simply says if Steve doesn’t agree, he’ll start a competing brand.

The following scenes flip back and forth between Nick’s and Steve’s versions of how the idea of expanding Chippendales was born. Nick tells Denise he made Steve “an offer he couldn’t refuse,” while Steve tells Irene it was his best idea yet, and he’s transferring Nick.

Change is coming to Chippendales? Stream Episode 4 of #WelcometoChippendales Tuesday on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/ryOZS2B6kj — Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu ? (@wtchippendales) December 4, 2022

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 4 ends with Otis saying goodbye

Toward the end of the episode, Steve walks in on Otis developing photos with Ray for his own calendar. Of course, Steve immediately reprimands Otis for making a competing calendar, and Otis asks him if he’s ever considered hiring another Black dancer. Steve doesn’t answer because the answer is no. Otis feels like a novelty and refuses to tolerate Steve’s racism anymore. Nick and Denise ask Otis to come dance for the New York location, but he declines.

As Otis walks out, we see the Chippendales bouncer tell some men in line they need a card to enter. When they ask how to get one, he repeats the words of the man at The Palisades, “It’s a process.”

Closing out the episode, Ray comes into Steve’s office, groveling at Steve’s feet. In a weird display of loyalty, Ray calls Steve a king, gets down on one knee, and kisses the ring. Steve eats it up, as Ray’s actions go directly to his head.

Welcome to Chippendales Episodes 1-4 are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Creator Rob Siegel Doesn’t Want the Series to ‘Feel Like a Wikipedia Page’