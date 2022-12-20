‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 6 Recap: ‘February 31st’ Arrives Along with Legal Woes for Steve

Welcome back to another episode of the Hulu original Welcome to Chippendales. In Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6, we see Steve get deeper into legal trouble as the tension grows between him and Nick. Here’s our recap of the latest episode.

Irene flirts with the dark side in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 6. | Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/Hulu

More and more money problems pile up for Steve in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 6 called ‘February 31st’

Chippendales in New York is a hit, but Steve keeps showing up, much to Nick’s annoyance. Later, in the office Bradford and Nick now share in New York, Bradford suggests a Chippendales tour. Denise immediately gets dollar signs in her eyes, realizing a tour would get them out from under Steve’s watchful eye but still be able to participate in the male strip club dynasty they’ve created.

Back in LA, Steve shows up to find his lawyer Sharon talking to Irene. He missed his deposition regarding the VIP cards, and now 13 people are suing him for racial discrimination. Steve continues to spend way too much money traveling to New York. He also buys a humidor for the VIP section, and fines roll in from the city for overcrowding and blocking exits.

In what looks like a throwaway moment, Steve goes to the print shop and ups the order from 300k to 500k. However, this ends in disaster, so keep it in mind.

When Nick shows up at Steve’s office to pitch the idea of a tour, Steve’s skeptical at first. However, Nick talks about bringing the tour to India, hyping it up as a “homecoming,” and Steve’s ego immediately says yes. Nick asks for Steve’s lawyer to draw up the paperwork, but in a moment that seals Nick’s fate, Steve decides not to spend money on legal fees. Instead, Nick writes it up on the back of a napkin, and Steve signs.

Steve’s attempts to reconcile with Irene fall flat before she does a 180

In Los Angeles, we learn that Irene gave birth, and Steve comes home with a very expensive necklace for her. However, Irene insists Steve take it back. He explains the idea for the tour and tells Irene he fixed everything. Exhausted, Irene begs him to stop doing stuff behind her back. She insists he still take the necklace back, and when he tries to apologize, she shuts him down.

Irene takes matters into her own hands and heads to the jewelry store to return the necklace herself. The saleswoman persuades her to keep the necklace, though.

“Can I offer you a little advice, woman to woman? The man who bought this for you believes you are this woman. Why not be her?” the woman says.

Irene’s facial expression shifts, and it becomes clear that deep down, she likes the lifestyle she lives. In the next scene, arrives at Steve’s office wearing lingerie.

She straddles him and says, “Steve, I don’t mind that you do shady things, but I will not allow you to do them badly.”

It looks like Irene is flirting with the dark side now. She and Steve start watering down the vodka, and in one of the funnier moments in Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6, Irene brings out a packet of cocaine, saying she feels like Bonnie and Clyde. We can’t say enough good things about Annaleigh Ashford’s take on Irene. At this point, she’s the brightest part in a show that’s quickly turning very dark. They have sex in his office, and we see the scenes interspersed with Steve’s trial as he lies about the VIP cards.

Steve’s lawyer advises Steve and Irene to file for bankruptcy, and while Irene believes they should, Steve says it’s an admission of failure. When the lawyer explains bankruptcies qualify as public records, he begs Irene to let him try one more thing. Once again, Steve’s ego gets in the way of the smartest decision.

The printing mistake that costs Steve the L.A. Chippendales in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Episode 6

Steve receives a check from Nick for the tours, putting them back on track a little bit. But then, we see the new calendars arrive. The printer put 31 days in every month, rendering them useless. We watch a flashback of Steve as a child with his father telling him the number one rule of printing is to double-check everything before sending it to the press. With this last punch to the gut, Steve and Irene realize it’s too much, and Steve agrees to file for bankruptcy.

Later, Ray arrives in Steve’s office, worrying the company is shutting down, but Steve promises it’s not. Ray thinks the article made it sound as if Steve would have to close the doors, but then viewers see Steve receive a larger check from Nick.

Steve sends Ray to check out the tour, and he reports back, saying at least 2,000 women showed up to watch. Steve wants to take over. Irene worries about the legal ramifications of breaking their contract with Nick, but Steve brushes it off as not a big deal because they only wrote it out on a napkin. However, when Cheryl, their lawyer, looks it over, she breaks the bad news that it is, indeed, legally binding. Thanks to Nick’s wording, which Steve so arrogantly signed off on, it means Nick owns all of the rights to the Chippendales tour forever.

Nothing worse than a mother’s disappointment

Just when Steve thinks his day can’t get any worse, he receives a call from his mother, chastising him for owning a male stripping club. She’s disappointed in him and begs him to tell her it’s all a lie, but he won’t. Steve tells his mom he knows it’s shameful. He says the only saving grace is that his father wasn’t alive long enough to witness it.

“I can’t believe you’re my son. You were a failure here, and you’re a failure there,” his mother says before Steve hangs up on her and begins to cry. He quickly buttons up his jacket before pulling himself together, not ready to accept defeat.

And that’s it for Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6! A lot went down in this episode, and things are not looking great for Steve or Nick.