Olivia Plath opened up about her time on 'Welcome to Plathville' and answered fan questions about how real the reality show actually is.

The drama is real. Fans of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville have a front-row seat as members of the Plath family clash over religion, relationships, and more. Unsurprisingly, things can get pretty tense and emotional as accusations of betrayal and manipulation fly between siblings and parents.

In the season 5 finale, Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath decided to divorce after five years of marriage, while Ethan’s parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath divided their assets after their split. Those big moments aren’t just for the cameras, one of the show’s stars says. Contrary to what some might think, Welcome to Plathville is not scripted, Olivia shared in a recent social media update.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ isn’t scripted, Olivia Plath says

In an Instagram Story Q&A on Dec. 7, Olivia answered fan questions about Welcome to Plathville, her divorce, and her plans for the future. One person wanted to know if she and other members of the Plath family had control over the show’s storylines.

“Yes,” Olivia replied. “I’ve always said, ‘They can’t film what you don’t do.’”

Some Welcome to Plathville viewers have pointed out continuity errors and wondered if some situations are engineered to create maximum drama. But Olivia says that Welcome to Plathville is not scripted and that producers don’t control or create storylines.

“One common misconception for our show is that the producers are always scheming, plotting, or forcing us into situations or having conversations,” she wrote. “That is absolutely not true.”

Olivia has nothing but praise for ‘Welcome to Plathville’ producers

Olivia has starred in Welcome to Plathville since 2019. Over the years, she’s gotten to know the show’s producers well, and she has nothing but praise for them.

“In my opinion, the producing team that we work with is not only incredibly kind and fair, but they also have a high level of integrity,” she wrote.

“If you see inconsistencies in the show, that is due to certain cast not being honest/realistic, not the producers. I’m proud to work with them and call them friends.”

Will there be a ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 6?

Olivia also answered a fan question about the future of Welcome to Plathville. Given that she and Ethan are getting divorced, the person wondered if Olivia might be leaving the show.

“Will you still be on the show?” I won’t watch anymore if you aren’t,” the person wrote.

“Yes,” Olivia replied, confirming that she had no plans to stop filming despite the end of her marriage. (TLC has not yet announced a Welcome to Plathville Season 6 renewal.)

Olivia has faced a barrage of criticism from some Welcome to Plathville viewers who blame her for the turmoil in the Plath family. “I cannot believe some of the absolutely vile things that people have commented on my social media,” she wrote. But she has no regrets about doing the show, even though she says there “was a lot of pressure” to participate.

“The positives greatly outweigh the negatives,” she shared. “The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the consistent ‘holding up a mirror’ of watching my own actions and gaining introspection. I wouldn’t trade those. I’m grateful for them.”

