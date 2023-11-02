During a guest bartender stint on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Micah Plath opened up about his brother's split from Olivia Plath.

Could cheating be to blame for Ethan and Olivia Plath’s recent breakup? In October, the stars of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville announced they were going their separate ways after five years of marriage. The pair said they had simply grown apart over their time together. However, Ethan’s younger brother Micah Plath recently hinted that infidelity might have played a role as well.

Micah Plath opens up about Ethan and Olivia’s split on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Micah was a guest bartender on the Oct. 30 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. He fielded some questions about the latest Plath family drama from host Andy Cohen and guest Andrew Rannells.

“There’s a lot going on there and has been since they got married. I think they’re both trying to figure out what works best for them individually,” Micah said when asked about Olivia and Ethan’s relationship.

In a clip shared on YouTube, Cohen also quizzed the TLC star about rumors that Ethan had cheated on Olivia.

Micah hesitated, then shared his take on the end of his brother’s marriage.

“No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around,” the 22-year-old model replied.

Micah also revealed that he’s only seen “snippets” of his family’s reality show. He also admitted he had reservations about his mom Kim Plath’s new relationship.

“That’s a tough one,” he said when asked if he approved of his mom’s new boyfriend.

Ethan and Olivia Plath separated after five years of marriage

Ethan and Olivia were just 18 years old when they said “I do” in 2018. Both came from ultra-conservative religious backgrounds, but Olivia soon began to question the lifestyle in which she was raised. That led to increasing conflict with Ethan’s parents, Barry and Kim Plath, and later, with his siblings Micah and Moriah Plath. The intra-family tension was often highlighted on Welcome to Plathville, which premiered in 2019 and followed Ethan, Olivia, and other members of the Plath family.

On Oct. 27, Ethan and Olivia announced their separation in a pair of Instagram posts. The breakup appeared amicable, with both saying they wished the best for the other.

In his post, Ethan said that he and his wife realized that they had “different goals” and were “pulling each other in opposite directions in life.” He also said they both gave “all we had” to the marriage.

Olivia said she was too young to get married

Ethan Plath, Olivia Plath | TLC via YouTube

In her post, Olivia hinted that she and Ethan got married too young. She wrote that they grew apart as they grew up.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever,” she wrote. “But the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18, I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

“We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults,” she added. “Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

