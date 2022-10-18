‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Confirmed, But Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Have Even Bigger News

Now that every episode of Welcome to Wrexham is available to stream on Hulu, fans of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney series are eager for details regarding season 2. On Oct. 18, the co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC confirmed season 2 is happening. But that isn’t the only big piece of news they have to share. Find out how you can get a glimpse of Wrexham AFC before the release of season 2.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased a football team in February 2021

Welcome to Wrexham details the Hollywood actors’ foray into becoming the owners of Wrexham AFC. Throughout 18 episodes, viewers have gotten to meet the key players on Wrexham’s football team, the people working behind the scenes to better the club, and perhaps most importantly, the fans who support the club.

Overall, Welcome to Wrexham has had a positive impact on Wrexham AFC. Thanks to McElhenney and Reynolds’ celebrity status, the club has seen a significant boost in merchandise sales and overall interest in how the team is performing.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 is happening

Welcome to Wrexham is a powerful Hulu documentary series that’s essentially the real-life Ted Lasso. In the first season alone, fans have had the opportunity to fall in love with the Wrexham football club and cheer Reynolds and McElhenney on in their effort to rebuild the team and get them promoted to the next league.

On Oct. 18, McElhenney and Reynolds shared news of their two Critics Choice Awards nominations. In that same video, the duo confirmed a second season of Welcome to Wrexham is coming. “We can also confirm that there will be a season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham for our millions of new fans,” Reynolds said.

McElhenney previously teased Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 on Twitter when the final episodes of season 1 were released. “SEASON 2 will return next year,” the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator tweeted. “I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show :)”

Watch Wrexham AFC play on Oct. 18 on ESPN 2

As Reynolds and McElhenney pointed out, the show’s nominations and the news about season 2 isn’t “the biggest news” they had to share with fans today. “The biggest news is that you can watch Wrexham play the Blitz Spartans in the FA Cup on ESPN 2,” McElhenney said in the video post.

The game starts at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. Fans can stream ESPN 2 without cable through Hulu, Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ fans can’t wait for season 2

Like Wrexham’s co-chairmen, fans can’t wait to see more from the Welsh football club. “Thank you all for letting America love WREXHAM too!” tweeted one supporter. “We look forward to season 2…”

“I can’t wait for more seasons coming up,” another tweet reads. “Great Job @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney! It’s make me joy having both of guys working to achieve their team. UP THE TOWN!”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates regarding the release date for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2. Stream every episode of the Hulu series now.

