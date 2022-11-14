‘Welcome to Wrexham’s 2022 Critics Choice Award Win Isn’t the Only Thing Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Have to Celebrate

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Hulu series Welcome to Wrexham was nominated for two Critics Choice Awards in 2022: one for Best Ongoing Documentary and another for Best Sports Documentary. Find out which category the show took home the win for and what the co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC have to say about the honor. Plus, details about the additional honor the show will receive tonight, Nov. 14.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ journey to bring Wrexham AFC to promotion | FX

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds’ series wins Best Sports Documentary at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Welcome to Wrexham lost to 30 for 30 for the Best Ongoing Documentary Series at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. They were up against American Masters, Cheer, The Circus, and Unsolved Mysteries for the honor.

However, the show did take home the win for Best Sports Documentary along with Citizen Ashe. These documentaries beat out Hockeyland, Kaepernick & America, McEnroe, and The Redeem Team.

The winners were announced on Nov. 13. McElhenney was there to accept the award on behalf of everyone who works on the FX/Hulu series.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate ‘Welcome to Wrexhams’ Critics Choice Award win

Reynolds, who couldn’t be at the ceremony, celebrated the show’s win on Twitter. “Congratulations @WrexhamFX and the entire team behind #WelcomeToWrexham!” he said, tagging McElhenney and Maximum Effort, his production company.

Reynolds also shared the news to his Instagram Stories, tagging his co-star. McElhenney shared Reynolds’ post to his Instagram Stories, too.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will receive another honor on Nov. 14

The Critics Choice Award win is huge for the documentary series, which will return with a second season at some point. However, it’s not the only honor Welcome to Wrexham will receive this year.

According to Deadline, the Reynolds and McElhenney will receive a special award from the people of Wales in November 2022 for raising the nation’s profile with the documentary series. Welcome to Wrexham follows the McElhenney and Reynolds’ journey of purchasing the Wrexham AFC and putting them on the road to promotion, but the show is also about the town of Wales and the people who inhabit it. In Welcome to Wrexham season 1 episode 7, “Wide World of Wales,” McElhenney and Reynolds educate viewers about the history of the country. From the food to the language to the customs, the episode — and the series as a whole — showcases Welsh culture.

According to Welsh broadcaster S4C, the Welsh government and the Football Association of Wales will honor McElhenney and Reynolds at the Wales to the World New York Concert on Nov. 14 in Times Square. “S4C is delighted to be recognizing the contribution that Rob and Ryan have made by inspiring a whole generation to celebrate and embrace Wales to the World,” S4C CEO Sian Doyle said. “Their passion for Wrexham, including learning Welsh, one of the oldest living languages in Europe, has shone a light on Welsh football as we head into the World Cup.”

The concert will take place at Sony Hall in Times Square on Nov. 14 and showcase the very best of Welsh talent and culture. Welcome to Wrexham fans can see a broadcast of the event on S4C on Nov. 20.

Watch Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu.