Wells Adams Thinks It’s a ‘Good Idea’ Ariana Madix From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Be Cast as the Next ‘Bachelorette’

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules definitely doesn’t need dating help, but Wells Adams from Bachelor Nation thinks she would be an amazing Bachelorette.

After nine years together, Madix learned that boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having an affair with mutual friend Raquel Leviss. The news rocked the Bravoverse, and Sandoval and Leviss quickly became villains and Madix the hero.

Since the fallout, Madix was offered a spot on Dancing with the Stars and she also filmed a movie for the Lifetime network. Her brand is especially hot, so Adams thinks she would be a great Bachelorette … if the network could afford her.

Could ‘The Bachelorette’ afford Ariana Madix?

Adams thinks Madix would be perfect as a Bachelorette. “I think that’s actually a pretty good idea,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I don’t know if we could afford her if I’m being honest. Because I imagine she knows her worth right now, and that would probably be pretty expensive to do.”

He added that it would be “great” if The Bachelorette franchise could score Madix for a new season. “It’s funny that my manager also manages Tom [Sandoval] and Jax [Taylor] and a lot of people from Vanderpump Rules,” he said. “I do not watch that show, but I do know what’s going on.”

“And I’ve heard all the stories about, like, Tom and Raquel and Ariana,” he said. “I see it through the prism of my managers having to deal with it. Which I’m sure is just like having to put out dumpster fire after dumpster fire after dumpster fire. It’s juicy. And, the way it went down, he was playing a show? And the phone and the video and the phone, it just seemed it’s like, really, really, very juicy.”

Ariana is already dating again

While The Bachelorette would be a great platform for Madix, she doesn’t seem to need any dating help. She was recently spotted looking cozy with fitness coach Daniel Wai. Madix joined Wai, Scheana Shay, and others at Coachella, and Shay posted photos and videos of Wai and Madix kissing on more than one occasion.

Madix was also by Wai’s side when he celebrated his birthday. Plus they traveled to New York City together and Wai shared a compilation video from their vacation. “Good way to celebrate and big thanks especially for @arianamadix @baplife @rwangg for the surprise!” Wai captioned the video.

Thus far Madix hasn’t commented on the relationship or if she and Wai are exclusive. But she looked happy and her friends seem to support the new romance.

Ariana would blow up ‘Bachelorette’ ratings, but so would another famous family

While Madix would be a boon for The Bachelorette, Adams said the series tried to recruit another famous bachelorette in the hopes of a ratings hike.

“I think that it would probably be great for ratings, but every kind of reality show makes their show a little bit different,” he explained. “And I often wonder if you were to cast, like, let’s say, a Kardashian, which I think was a conversation years ago, but the Kardashians work on that show much differently than we create Bachelor or Bachelorette or Bachelor In Paradise.”

“And so I think that would be a hard learning curve,” he said about integrating Madix or a Kardashian into The Bachelorette. “Whereas when you go on The Bachelor as one of the, the female cast members, you kind of like, learn how the machine works and like, how the show is created. And then when they cast you as The Bachelorette, you kind of know the moving pieces and it, and it becomes seamless and easy.”