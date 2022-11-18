Wendy Williams and Son Reportedly Not in Contact Since Her Recent Release From Rehab

Fans of Wendy Williams are anticipating a comeback from the former purple chair holder. After a rough few years amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter, followed by bizarre behavior, health issues, and the cancellation of her show, the queen of daytime checked into a wellness facility at the end of this summer for treatment. Upon her release, she hinted at a new podcast.

Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that Williams is dipping back into concerning behavior like partying. She is even said to be estranged from her beloved son.

The former talk show host is reportedly not in contact with her son amid release from rehab

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, Williams and her 22-year-old son have apparently not spoken since she left a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol treatment a month ago. The decision is reportedly not her son’s. Insiders claim that Williams is the one who has not reached out.

The insider notes that Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., were in constant contact when she was in treatment. But the minute she got released, communication ceased.

“Kevin has been through hell this year with everything going on with his mom. It breaks his heart that things seemed to be going well while she was in rehab, but as soon as she got her freedom, she hasn’t reached out to him since,” the source notes. “Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it’s been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother.”

Wendy Williams’ brother alleged she refused to see her son on her birthday this year

If the report is true, it’s not the first time Williams has seemingly shunned Kevin Jr. She celebrated her 58th birthday on July 18 at her NYC apartment. According to Willams’ brother Tommy, Kevin Jr. surprised her, but she refused to let him into her penthouse apartment, leaving him stranded outside.

Her son is up there to spend what could be monumental time with his mother, that is if she opens the door,” he said in an Instagram live of Kevin Jr., The Sun reports. “My nephew is trying to get in there now to see his mother. He was with me yesterday, we talked about the trip. We smiled & laughed. First thing this morning – first flight taken out. Going up there & excited. I was excited for him. He landed safely, reached out, great. And now the moment of truth- as beckons to see his mother at the pearly gates- to see Wendy…She is not our celebrity. She’s not the family celebrity. She’s a member, and she has her son out there like he’s the paparazzi.

Tommy hinted at believing that his sister is being kept away from her family, and that it’s not her choice. At the time of the live, rumors surfaced that Williams was in the throes of alcohol addiction.

“It should be a great time, a great time for family, a great time for her son, but it’s not. It’s a great time for everybody inside of Wendy’s head,” he explained. “And I don’t know who those people are. It could just be a cloud of people inside of her head that aren’t people if you could figure that out.”

Kevin Hunter Jr. is said to have given his mother an ultimatum before her last rehab stint

Williams and Kevin Jr. being at odds is nothing new. Amid Williams’ alleged relapse in 2020, reports surfaced that Kevin Jr. gave his mother an ultimatum: sober up or lose him. It was reportedly a wake-up call for Williams.

Fans also recall that Kevin Jr. had reportedly taken the responsibility of assisting his mother’s recovery efforts in Florida at the beginning of 2022 after she was spotted in a wheelchair throughout the fall of 2021 in New York City. He was also listed as the executor of her financial assets for some time.