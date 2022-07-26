Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress

Wendy Williams’ marriage to Kevin Hunter was riddled with scandal and infidelity. Hunter eventually fathered a child with his longtime mistress, and the two are now engaged and reportedly living happily together in Florida. But according to Hunter, he would have never known his current lover had it not been for Charlamagne Tha God.

Kevin Hunter says Charlamagne Tha God introduced him to Sharina Hudson

Hunter’s marriage to Williams ended in 2019 after news of his affair and baby with Sharina Hudson went public. Simultaneously, Charlamagne used his platform on the radio show to air his grievances with Hunter, whom he alleges threatened to end his career due to a previous fallout.

In a recent interview with Choke No Joke, Hunter responded to Charlamgange’s media bashing of him. “Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing, when you was part of it, and you knew the family structure that was being instituted? And you know what, regardless of my own actions, there’s a certain code amongst men,” Hunter said.

When asked how Charlamagne knew about his affair with Hudson, Hunter responded: “He introduced me to her.” Charlamagne previously spoke of being friends with Hudson and introducing her to Hunter to help her modeling career. Hunter previously told YouTuber Tasha K that Charlamagne introduced the two.

Kevin Hunter previously said Charlamagne host was jealous of him

Hunter told Tasha K that things went south in his relationship with Charlamagne because Charlamagne wanted to date Hudson himself. “[Charlamagne] really liked [Hudson] and he used to tow her to me like, ‘Yo, she the baddest girl in town, nobody can’t get her,’” Hunter said. “[Charlamagne] did not expect for us to hit it off the way we did. I didn’t expect it, I know she didn’t.”

The former Wendy Williams Show EP said that Hudson eventually moved into the same condo as Charlamagne. Hunter alleges that Charlamagne began to talk negatively about him to Hudson, hoping she’d break things off with him. But instead, it backfired, and Hudson and Charlamagne stopped being friends.

Kevin Hunter also alleges he’s responsible for Charlamagne Tha God’s career

Hunter says despite the bad blood between him and Charlamagne now, he’s the one responsible for Charlamagne’s success. In the same interview, he told Tasha K that The Breakfast Club host would be non-existent in the industry if it weren’t for him.

“I’m literally the reason you hear that muthaf***a on the radio. If I would have chose to go another route, then he would have just be fired down in Columbia [South Carolina],” Hunter said. “He probably would have resurfaced somewhere in another lower market, but he definitely wouldn’t have gotten the chance he got in the number one market in New York. Nobody would have put that muthaf***a on anything at the time that I put him next to Wendy.”

