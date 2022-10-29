Wendy Williams Reportedly Spotted Partying After Recent Stint in Rehab

Wendy Williams’ fans are rooting for her comeback, but her road may be longer than many hope. The beloved talk show host’s personal struggles with her divorce and career have taken over the media circuit, and she’s rarely been seen. When she had spoken, many believe her behavior has been bizarre. Unfortunately, a source alleges Williams was seen trying to party with New Yorkers just days after she was released from rehab.

Wendy Williams | Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Wendy Williams reportedly seen in NYC trying to party days after release from rehab

Williams’ fans have been on edge waiting to see what her next step will potentially be since her release from a rehabilitation facility and wellness program. She reportedly entered to address addiction, as well as her declining physical health as she continues to struggle with lymphodema and graves disease. But a source reported to media outlets that Williams is back to old habits.

Source: YouTube

“Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with.” “This wasn’t a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends,” The Jasmine Brand reports of the source saying. “Wendy looked crazed, and she was clearly there to party. Once she realized that this wasn’t that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes.”

According to the course, Williams’ decision to enter treatment was not her own. “She never really wanted to stop, and the people around her in New York have allowed her to keep drinking,” the source added.

She reportedly entered treatment to address alcohol addiction and physical ailments

The past year has been a difficult one for Williams. The last season of her now-canceled daytime talk show was hosted by all celebrity guest co-hosts before The View alum Sherri Shepherd was given the slot in the form of her own show. Reports of Williams’ ailing health and her personal and business finances being in ruins ran rampant.

Source: YouTube

Williams has spoken out against Wells Fargo, claiming she was locked out of her accounts and broke until the ordeal was settled. She’s also reportedly been estranged from her son, and siblings, and still seemingly reeling from the split and embarrassment of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s affair and love child. Her addiction reportedly resurfaced, and in Aug. 2022, she entered treatment.

After several weeks, her representative Shawn Zanotti released a statement with a good report. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” the statement noted. “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.”

The media maven is said to be prepping a major comeback

Despite the conflicting reports, Williams has re-emerged on social media. On Oct. 26, while rocking a wig and robe, Williams shared a video for fans on the Instagram page for The Wendy Williams Experience Podcast. She appeared to be in good spirits, even using her signature catchphrase in her message.

“Hey, How you doin’?” She asked with a laugh then said, “Yeah, it’s me at my apartment. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. So what do you do if follow the follow! Thank you.” Several stickers and emojis pop on the screen as she speaks.

