‘Werewolf by Night’ Star Laura Donnelly Loves Halloween: ‘It Informs the Deepest Essence of Who I Am’

Marvel has been upping its game in recent years, with a variety of exciting new shows and original specials streaming on Disney+. One of the most recent additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Werewolf by Night, a TV special that has been in the works for some time. With a star-studded cast and an intense storyline, Werewolf by Night is making waves. The special is perfect for the Halloween season and got many of the stars of the program into the Halloween spirit. For star Laura Donnelly, however, celebrating spooky season is a year-round affair, with the actor telling Entertainment Weekly that Halloween is part of her soul.

What is ‘Werewolf by Night’ about?

Werewolf by Night hit Disney+ in early October as part of the MCU’s Phase Four. The special tells the story of a group of monster hunters who set off in search of a powerful relic, all while contending with the fact that one of their own, Jack Russell, is actually afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf at night.

Laura Donnelly portrays Elsa Bloodstone in Werewolf by Night, the estranged daughter of famed monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone. Although Elsa inherently dislikes the family tradition of hunting monsters, according to IMDb, she feels a deep sense of responsibility to get on board and ultimately becomes a valuable member of the team.

Laura Donnelly opened up about her love for Halloween

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Donnelly revealed one big element that drew her to the role of Elsa in Werewolf by Night: the fact that the movie has such strong spooky themes. “One of the most important things in my entire life is Halloween,” Donnelly said, describing her decision to take the role as a “no-brainer.” “It informs the deepest essence of who I am, and so at that point, it was just like ‘great!’ Marvel, yeah, okay, fine, but Halloween.”

Donnelly went on to note that she loves how Werewolf by Night is a throwback to the classic monster movies of old, movies that don’t often get made in Hollywood these days.

Laura Donnelly is a big Marvel fan, too

Donnelly isn’t as big of a star s many who enter the MCU. A few of her best-known roles include parts in shows such as Outlander, Britannia, and The Fall. While she’s had a lot of experience playing different roles, she was particularly drawn to the part of Elsa in Werewolf by Night.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Donnelly admitted that being a part of the MCU was part of what drew her to the project. “I’ve always been a big MCU fan. I’ve watched the vast majority of them since Iron Man and have always loved it,” Donnelly said.

She also noted that she really appreciated the opportunity to do stunts, saying “It’s one of the things that really drew me to the part, because I love doing stunt work. I’ve been doing it now for a few years. I did it on an HBO show, The Nevers, and did almost all of my own stunt work on that. I’ve been training in fighting and martial arts and things for about most of the last four years, so I felt like I had something to bring to that.”

